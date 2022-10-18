ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tribune-Review

WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2022

The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one night remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason. Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022...
FOX43.com

High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8

YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
YORK, PA
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep sports recap for Oct. 20, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora finished off an undefeated run through the Mid-Illini Conference with a two-set win over visiting Dunlap in volleyball on Thursday. Metamora hosts a class 3A volleyball regional starting Tuesday. U-High beat Notre Dame in two sets to capture it’s 30th win of the season. And Tri-Valley and Eureka advanced to […]
METAMORA, IL
fcfreepress

Soccer held scoreless by East Stroudsburg

The Shippensburg women’s soccer team was held scoreless Wednesday night as it fell to East Stroudsburg, 2-0, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at Gregory-Douds Field at Eiler-Martin Stadium. East Stroudsburg (9-4-2, 7-4-2 PSAC East) scored its first goal 30 minutes into the match with...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

