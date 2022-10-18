Read full article on original website
WPIAL girls volleyball playoff clinchings through Oct. 18, 2022
The 2022 WPIAL girls volleyball regular season has one night remaining. The top four teams in each section qualify for the district playoffs. All teams tied for a playoff spot in which head-to-head does not break the tie all qualify for the postseason. Trib HSSN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022...
FOX43.com
High school football: A look at the District 3 power rankings after Week 8
YORK, Pa. — With two games left in the regular season, the race for the District 3 playoffs in high school football is almost at its peak. The district's 92 teams are still jockeying for position in the power rankings, which are used to determine the playoff fields in their six respective classes.
Rocco Salvitti fires 4-under par round to lead Central Catholic to PIAA Class 3A title
Central Catholic captured the team’s third PIAA Class 3A boys golf championship Wednesday at Penn State’s White Course. The Vikings also won in 2016 and ’18. Senior Rocco Salvitti, who finished second in the PIAA individual tournament Tuesday, led the way for the Vikings by shooting 4-under-par 68.
Prep sports recap for Oct. 20, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora finished off an undefeated run through the Mid-Illini Conference with a two-set win over visiting Dunlap in volleyball on Thursday. Metamora hosts a class 3A volleyball regional starting Tuesday. U-High beat Notre Dame in two sets to capture it’s 30th win of the season. And Tri-Valley and Eureka advanced to […]
Cedar Cliff outlasts Cumberland Valley in spirited, five-set girls volleyball tilt
In a tightly-contested girls volleyball showdown, Cedar Cliff was able to battle to a 3-2 victory against Cumberland Valley Wednesday. The Colts downed the Eagles 25-17, 19-25, 18-25, 25-15, 16-14. Kate Berra powered the Eagles with 49 assists, 13 digs, and 5 aces. Teammate Teague Reynolds tallied 15 kills and...
MIBR rally to reach Fall American Showdown semis
MIBR came from behind to beat LOS + oNe 2-1 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the BLAST Premier Fall
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 19, 2022
1. Central Catholic 299; 2. Dallastown 305; 3. Downingtown West 308; 4. La Salle College 311; 5. State College 312; 6. Crestwood 326. 1. Lake-Lehman 296; 2. Devon Prep 308; 3. Sewickley Academy 322; 4. West Shamokin 327; 5. Delone Catholic 333; 6. Lakeview 343. Girls. Class 3A. Penn State...
Soccer held scoreless by East Stroudsburg
The Shippensburg women’s soccer team was held scoreless Wednesday night as it fell to East Stroudsburg, 2-0, in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at Gregory-Douds Field at Eiler-Martin Stadium. East Stroudsburg (9-4-2, 7-4-2 PSAC East) scored its first goal 30 minutes into the match with...
