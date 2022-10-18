ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Volleyball Returns Home to Battle Wichita State, Tulsa

HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team is kicks off a five game homestand with a pair of matches in the Fertitta Center against Wichita State and Tulsa. The weekend begins with the Cougars' Dig Pink match on Friday at 7 p.m. Admission is free if you show receipt of a donation of any amount to Houston's Dig Pink Campaign. To donate, click here. On Sunday, Houston hosts Tulsa for a 1 p.m. match to close the weekend.
Soccer Drops Road Contest Against Cincinnati

CINCINNATI –The University of Houston Soccer program dropped its third American Athletic Conference matchup of the season to Cincinnati, 2-0 Thursday evening from Gettler Stadium. Cincinnati (6-2-6, 2-1-3 The American) would get on the board in the 42nd minute with Megan Smith opening the way for the Bearcats. Maddie...
Soccer Hits Road to Take on Cincinnati, UCF

CINCINNATI – Following its bye week, the University of Houston Soccer program is back in action for its final two road American Athletic Conference regular season matches against Cincinnati and UCF. The Cougars start with a 6 p.m. CT Thursday match with the Bearcats, followed by a noon CT matchup against the Knights on Sunday.
Men’s Golf Closes Fall Season at The Williams Cup

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The University of Houston Men's Golf program wraps up its fall season when it tees off at The Williams Cup, beginning Friday morning at Eagle Point Golf Club. The Cougars will play 18 holes each day, starting Friday and running through Sunday on the 7,364-yard, par-72...
