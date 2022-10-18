HOUSTON – The University of Houston volleyball team is kicks off a five game homestand with a pair of matches in the Fertitta Center against Wichita State and Tulsa. The weekend begins with the Cougars' Dig Pink match on Friday at 7 p.m. Admission is free if you show receipt of a donation of any amount to Houston's Dig Pink Campaign. To donate, click here. On Sunday, Houston hosts Tulsa for a 1 p.m. match to close the weekend.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO