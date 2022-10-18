Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski leans Islam Makhachev at UFC 280: ‘He doesn’t make too many mistakes’
Alexander Volkanovski has been keeping a close eye on the upcoming lightweight title tilt. The current UFC featherweight champion is locked in as the replacement fighter should anything go wrong at UFC 280. In the main event, the vacant 155-pound crown is on the line when former champion Charles Oliveira finally squares off with surging top contender Islam Makhachev.
Petr Yan calls Sean O'Malley a 'UFC project and Conor McGregor wannabe'
ABU DHABI – Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan thinks Sean O'Malley is being overhyped. Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) takes on fan favorite O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC 280 main card at Etihad Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 fighter ripped from Abu Dhabi lineup, cut from promotion
Yamato Nishikawa will no longer be fighting Magomed Mustafaev on the UFC 280 preliminary card this Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the 19 year-old welterweight won’t be fighting for UFC at all, having drawn his release earlier this week before setting foot inside the world-famous Octagon.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
MMAmania.com
Unimpressed Petr Yan expects guaranteed title shot with win over Sean O’Malley | UFC 280
Petr Yan wants his belt back. UFC 280 goes down this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), showcasing two big-time Bantamweight bouts. Before the co-main event title tilt between the champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, Yan will look to get back in the win column against the rising superstar, Sean O’Malley.
CBS Sports
2022 UFC event schedule: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen on tap
The second half of 2022 is heating up in a big way for UFC. The promotion has had champions unexpectedly retain their titles, massive upsets and more drama than usual among its star athletes in the first eight months of the year. Perhaps the biggest upset of the year came...
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
Petr Yan Doesn't Find Sean O'Malley's Skills Impressive Ahead Of UFC 280: "I Don't Think It's An Unsolvable Problem For Me"
Former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, doesn't believe rising contender, "Suga" Sean O'Malley, will present him with any problems he hasn't faced before in the Octagon when the two clash this weekend. Yan spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto during Wednesday's media day for Saturday's UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi...
Photo | TJ Dillashaw is absolutely shredded for UFC 280 title fight with Aljamain Sterling: “I’m in the best shape of my life”
Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw says he is in the best shape of his life ahead of Saturday’s UFC 280 event in Abu Dhabi. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the promotions bantamweight world title when he collides with current champion Aljamain Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280.
Joanna Jedrzejczyk argues against UFC Hall of Fame induction anytime soon: “I don’t think I’m ready to be a grandma”
Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants to go into the Hall of Fame, but not yet. The Polish fighter has been out of action since her rematch with Weili Zhang in June. In their first outing two years prior, it was a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender. In March 2020, it was Zhang who won the five-round war by a split decision.
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
Did Dana White really confirm Alexander Volkanovski would get the next lightweight title shot?
We’re days away from the big UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi, which not only features two big title fights but could also decide who fights for those same titles next. The vacant UFC lightweight title is being fought for between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, with featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski serving as backup and calling dibs on next. The UFC bantamweight title is being defended by Aljamain Sterling, who takes on T.J. Dillashaw. Immediately before that bout, 135ers Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley will compete in a fight many consider a number one contenders match.
Islam Makhachev aims to finish Charles Oliveira on the ground at UFC 280: 'I have to show all people my grappling level'
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev wants to prove he’s better on the ground than Charles Oliveira. Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNNews and ESPN+.
Centre Daily
Lineker Hunting Knockout of Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3
View the original article to see embedded media. Brazilian slugger John Lineker has never made his intentions in the cage a secret. Known as "Hands of Stone," the 32-year-old Lineker approaches every fight with the intention of firing heavy punches in the pocket and seeing just how long his opponent can remain standing.
UFC President Dana White’s Power Slap League Set for Las Vegas Debut in 2022
A new competitor for WWE SmackDown from Dana White has just gotten the green light to put the slap down in Las Vegas as soon as late 2022. Following a vote by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) in Vegas at the commission’s monthly meeting, the UFC president’s Power Slap League (PSL) was approved after a proposal and presentation by UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell, according to MMA Junkie. Campbell, who is part of the PSL’s ownership group along with White and others, spoke for fewer than 15 minutes before it was agreed upon that the new league would be regulated and overseen by the NSAC.
Sporting News
How to bet UFC 280: Expert picks for entire card featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev
UFC 280 odds courtesy of Sports Interaction, Canada’s most trusted sportsbook. Two major title fights will take place at UFC 280 on October 22. There may also be a few contenders named for those titles by the end of the event. The main event will see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight title.
CBS Sports
UFC 280 fight card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot among fights to watch
UFC 280 is the fight fan's pay-per-view. The promotion heads to Abu Dhabi on Saturday with a fight card that celebrates the very best in the lightweight and bantamweight divisions. Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will determine the next UFC lightweight champion. Plus, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J....
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss
The one fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss. With fighting the best in the world, in the most renowned promotion in the world, there will be ups and downs, with highlights of getting a finish or being finished. In the sport of MMA, it’s a matter of inches and one fault of decision-making can dictate the result of the fight, and in the UFC the more you win, especially in highlight reel fashion, the more you get rewarded and recognized.
BBC
UFC 280: Khabib Nurmagomedov behind Islam Makhachev's title shot, says Charles Oliveira
Brazilian Charles Oliveira believes his fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 is only happening because his opponent had the backing of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Oliveira and Makhachev fight for the vacant lightweight title on Saturday evening at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov retired undefeated as UFC lightweight champion in...
Comments / 0