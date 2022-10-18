A new competitor for WWE SmackDown from Dana White has just gotten the green light to put the slap down in Las Vegas as soon as late 2022. Following a vote by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) in Vegas at the commission’s monthly meeting, the UFC president’s Power Slap League (PSL) was approved after a proposal and presentation by UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell, according to MMA Junkie. Campbell, who is part of the PSL’s ownership group along with White and others, spoke for fewer than 15 minutes before it was agreed upon that the new league would be regulated and overseen by the NSAC.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO