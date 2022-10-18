Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
The Allentown School District's superintendent might soon lose his job after less than a year. The school board is expected to vote tonight on firing John Stanford, according to one member who spoke with 69 News. We'll have a live preview of tonight's meeting, on 69 News at 5:00. Also,...
Northampton County Juvenile Justice Center staffing crisis is getting worse
An administrator warned Northampton County Council earlier this year about a staffing crisis at the county juvenile justice center. Another administrator returned last week to tell them the crisis is getting worse. The center has 21 youth care workers for 57 positions, and four workers plan to leave in November,...
Allentown School Superintendent May Be Fired At Board Meeting: Report
Allentown School District may soon begin the search for a new superintendent, according to a report by WFMZ. The board is expected to vote on whether to fire Superintendent John Stanford, who assumed office less than a year ago, the outlet reports. An unnamed source said the board would vote...
Bethlehem Township commissioner dies unexpectedly during 7th year on board
Bethlehem Township Commissioner Malissa K. Davis, a mother and grandmother, has died at age 78. The two-time cancer survivor died unexpectedly on Friday, according to her obituary. Davis, a Democrat, was serving her seventh year on the five-member board of commissioners. She first won election in 2015 and was elected...
WOLF
St. Luke's Carbon Campus expands Emergency Dept.
LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Carbon Campus has completed an expansion that has added more beds to its Emergency Department to meet the high demand for quality emergency services from area residents. The largest acute-care hospital in Carbon County now has a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Committee advances bill that would sell Allentown State Hospital land
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A legislative committee has advanced the sale of the former state hospital site in Allentown. The Senate State Government Committee Tuesday passed a bill pertaining to a number of land conveyances. One of them proposes the sale of the state hospital grounds in east Allentown to developer...
Lehigh Valley Humane Society to celebrate renaming, $4M renovation this weekend
The Lehigh County Humane Society is now called the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. The Lehigh County Humane Society will celebrate the renaming of its organization and grand reopening of its Allentown animal shelter this weekend during an open house scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 640 Dixon St. in the city.
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed cold storage facility moves step forward in Phillipsburg
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Before a packed audience on Tuesday, Phillipsburg Town Council took a preliminary step in adopting an ordinance to pave the way for rail access and more for the cold storage project planned at 170 Howard St. The ordinance calls for the town to amend the revised...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Redevelopment Authority wants to repurpose old Allentown Toy building
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Megan Hart, the Associate Director of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority, has some big plans for the old Allentown Toy building on North 10th Street. The authority bought the property in April for $400,000. "The previous owners approached us, and they were more purpose-minded, and wanted to see...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County DA seeks funding in order to combat gun violence
POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Schuylkill County District Attorney is applying for thousands of dollars in state funding to combat gun violence. He said there's been a significant increase over the past decade, and the county needs another detective on staff. Our cameras have caught several violent incidents across Schuylkill County...
WFMZ-TV Online
Malissa Davis, a Bethlehem Township commissioner for seven years, dies at age 78
Malissa Davis, who served Bethlehem Township as a commissioner for seven years, died Friday at age 78. Davis was elected to the township board in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. She was known for encouraging public involvement. One of the people she encouraged was John Merhottein, now president of the...
Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Lehigh Co. delays deployment of drop boxes because of pending court decision
Meanwhile, GOP sues state over plan to count undated ballots, further confusing voting in Nov. 8 election. The post Lehigh Co. delays deployment of drop boxes because of pending court decision appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh HVAC business to move to Pen Argyl after buying former Tru-Colors property
Lehigh HVAC co-owner Mohammad Yaseen is moving his business north from Easton after purchasing a 6,000-square-foot property in Pen Argyl. Yaseen, a Forks Township resident, and brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd bought the former Tru-Colors Restoration property at 80 Savercool Ave. earlier this month, according to a statement from Lehigh Financial Group.
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks family of West Lawn-area man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The coroner is looking for the family of a Berks County man. James Pilkerton, 75, died Monday at Reading Hospital, the county coroner's office said. Pilkerton was from the West Lawn area, which is part of Spring Township. Anyone with information about his next of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
Comments / 0