Northampton County, PA

St. Luke's Carbon Campus expands Emergency Dept.

LEHIGHTON, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Carbon Campus has completed an expansion that has added more beds to its Emergency Department to meet the high demand for quality emergency services from area residents. The largest acute-care hospital in Carbon County now has a...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Committee advances bill that would sell Allentown State Hospital land

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A legislative committee has advanced the sale of the former state hospital site in Allentown. The Senate State Government Committee Tuesday passed a bill pertaining to a number of land conveyances. One of them proposes the sale of the state hospital grounds in east Allentown to developer...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County DA seeks funding in order to combat gun violence

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - The Schuylkill County District Attorney is applying for thousands of dollars in state funding to combat gun violence. He said there's been a significant increase over the past decade, and the county needs another detective on staff. Our cameras have caught several violent incidents across Schuylkill County...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh HVAC business to move to Pen Argyl after buying former Tru-Colors property

Lehigh HVAC co-owner Mohammad Yaseen is moving his business north from Easton after purchasing a 6,000-square-foot property in Pen Argyl. Yaseen, a Forks Township resident, and brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd bought the former Tru-Colors Restoration property at 80 Savercool Ave. earlier this month, according to a statement from Lehigh Financial Group.
PEN ARGYL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PennDOT to fix dangerous intersection in Bethlehem Township, maybe in 2027

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A dangerous Bethlehem Township intersection is going to be fixed, but perhaps not for five years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has taken on the task of improving the intersections of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. The so-called intersection is made up of two "T" junctions....
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks family of West Lawn-area man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The coroner is looking for the family of a Berks County man. James Pilkerton, 75, died Monday at Reading Hospital, the county coroner's office said. Pilkerton was from the West Lawn area, which is part of Spring Township. Anyone with information about his next of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
BETHLEHEM, PA

