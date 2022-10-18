Read full article on original website
Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Man accused of setting fire that damaged Kan. home, 3 other buildings
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged arson fire and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7p.m. Monday, fire crews responded to the report of a house fire at 710 SW Polk Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy...
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
Sheriff: Kansas woman was transporting drugs with kids in van
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 10a.m. Oct. 16, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2001 Ford van west of Mayetta for an alleged registration violation, according to sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff...
Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
64-year-old Kan. woman accused of numerous drug crimes
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4p.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2011 Dodge Dakota pickup truck near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop...
Kansas City man accused of killing his brother with a sword
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal stabbing with a sword of his brother found on the family's front porch, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Aaron K. Winn, 38, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court...
Hays Soccer Club U12 Thunder finish season with Topeka gold
The Hays Soccer Club’s U12 Thunder went 3-1 at the Nightmare on 17th Street tournament last weekend in Topeka. This tournament has a Halloween theme and encourages teams to dress in costume. Hays Thunder decided to play the first two games as the Hays Minions coached by Gru (pictured above).
