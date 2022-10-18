Read full article on original website
25 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CRIMES AGAINST A CHILD
Donald Eugene Ammann, 56, of Lehigh Acres, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison, for one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, Child Less than 12 Years of Age. The defendant was also sentenced to Lifetime Sexual Offender Probation and was designated a Sexual Predator. The defendant...
Lee County Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 61
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the death toll from Hurricane Ian in the county has gone up. The sheriff’s office now has the death toll at 61. LCSO also says there are three people who remain missing after the Hurricane: Gary Luke of North Fort Myers, James Hurst of Fort Myers Beach, and Ivonka Knes of Fort Myers Beach.
This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres
So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
Missing Persons
We are currently searching for a missing person in your area. Please be on the lookout for TAHJON BURROWS, 17 years of age, BLACK, male, 5 FEET 11 INCHES, 115 LBS, BLACK HAIRS hair, BROWN EYES eyes. Last seen wearing BLACK TANK TOP AND GREEN SHORTS, last seen at ELAINE AVE N AND 32ND ST W, approximately 4 HOURS ago. If you have any information please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000. That’s 239-477-1000.
Hurricane IAN may have broken Fort Myers Beach – FM residents want to dissolve the local government and let Lee County take control
Some Fort Myers Beach residents want the town’s local government to shut down and Lee County to take control of the island. The movement comes just three weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach. A group of islanders are calling on the county to take control of the island which is now governed by a mayor and town council.
Lee County closing inland points of distribution for food and water
Lee County says it is closing the remaining inland points of distribution for food and water on Wednesday afternoon. The county will close PODs at 5 p.m. at the following locations, as “water and power are restored, businesses reopen and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available”:
Lee County public schools will reopen next week
At least 60 Lee County public schools will reopen next week, nearly three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the area as a Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges and damaging winds that devastated many schools. Lee County Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier said 13 schools will open Monday, 11 schools...
An investigation is underway after two missing Lehigh Acres boys were found dead
An investigation is underway after two missing Lehigh Acres boys were found dead. The 17-year-old TAHJON BURROWS and 6-year-old TAHJIR BURROWS were last seen around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO is working to determine the cause of their deaths...
DeSantis issues order making voting easier in impacted counties
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday to provide flexibility for elections officials in the Florida counties most severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. Among the changes are extending early voting in an expanded number of locations through Election Day; making it easier to have an absentee ballot sent to an address other than the one on file at an elections office; allowing elections officials to consolidate or move Election Day polling locations and expanding the pool of eligible poll workers.
A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August
Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
Letter to the Editor: Good morning to all residents of District 77 Florida House of Reps
I am your Democrat Candidate in District 77 Florida House of Reps. First of all, thank you so much for letting me run for office, and thank you for voting. My goal is to work for all people and to work with all people to get success for the people of Florida.
STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ACTIVATES HURRICANE IAN RESPONSE TEAM
State Attorney Amira Fox announces that the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting, and hurricane-related scams may call 1.239.533.1342. Upon leaving a detailed message, including contact information, the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will immediately respond. Our team of experienced prosecutors and investigators will assist in navigating the complaint process and ensure that complaints are forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies responsible for investigating such frauds.
RV caught fire early Wednesday morning
An RV caught fire early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a Lehigh Acres home. Firefighters quickly responded to the blaze at 406 East Jersey Road. The cause of the fire is still unknown as an investigation continues, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.
Six days after Hurricane Ian pounded Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says his deputies are tiring with no end in sight
Marceno’s crew has helped with 842 rescues and recovered 55 bodies, he said Tuesday at Getaway Marina, near Matanzas Bridge on Fort Myers Beach. Nine of the bodies recovered remain unidentified, Marceno said. Marceno added the sheriff’s office has played catch-up on 3,800 delayed calls for service. “Lee...
Fort Myers – Rep. Demings to Lead FEMA Oversight CODEL
Rep. Demings will lead a FEMA oversight mission to Fort Myers in her role as Chair of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. Wednesday, October 12th, Rep. Val Demings (FL-10) will hold a press availability at 1:00 pm. RSVP REQUIRED. Rep. Demings chairs the Congressional...
UPDATED INFORMATION REGARDING FORT MYERS BEACH ACCESS
Please see this statement from Roger Hernstadt (Town Manager of FMB), Ray Murphy (Mayor of FMB), and the FMB Fire District:. There is still extensive emergency search and rescue operation being conducted on FMB. Emergency services crews are searching for people who are hurt or might need help amongst the rubble, and people who have passed. They need space and time to do their jobs and any extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic hampers and prolongs their efforts. Residents are not able to get on the beach until these efforts are complete. We do not have a date set for when residents can return. Watch the FMB Fire District’s and the Town’s social media and websites for updates.
Medical center to open at Sears location in Edison Mall
The Florida Division of Emergency Management is opening a medical center in the old Sears location at Edison Mall. The location was previously used as a vaccination site during the pandemic. It will be the first community medical center to provide emergency and urgent medical support post-Hurricane Ian, according to...
Letter To the Editor: Say NO on the Lee County Referendum on School Superintendent Election
The League of Women Voters of Lee County and the League of Women Voters of Sanibel encourage all voters to vote NO on the Lee County Referendum on School Superintendent Election on Nov. 8th. The person in charge of our schools should be the most highly qualified educator our county...
Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?
The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
