Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres Gazette

25 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CRIMES AGAINST A CHILD

Donald Eugene Ammann, 56, of Lehigh Acres, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison, for one count of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation, Child Less than 12 Years of Age. The defendant was also sentenced to Lifetime Sexual Offender Probation and was designated a Sexual Predator. The defendant...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 61

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the death toll from Hurricane Ian in the county has gone up. The sheriff’s office now has the death toll at 61. LCSO also says there are three people who remain missing after the Hurricane: Gary Luke of North Fort Myers, James Hurst of Fort Myers Beach, and Ivonka Knes of Fort Myers Beach.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

This house sits on 35th street in Lehigh Acres

So Lee County building inspectors are overlooking all issues of safeguards to make certain lee county building companies are building to withstand a category 5 hurricane. These pictures are not the exception but the norm and building officials are forever looking the other way, why?. Lee county leaders are aware...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Missing Persons

We are currently searching for a missing person in your area. Please be on the lookout for TAHJON BURROWS, 17 years of age, BLACK, male, 5 FEET 11 INCHES, 115 LBS, BLACK HAIRS hair, BROWN EYES eyes. Last seen wearing BLACK TANK TOP AND GREEN SHORTS, last seen at ELAINE AVE N AND 32ND ST W, approximately 4 HOURS ago. If you have any information please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000. That’s 239-477-1000.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane IAN may have broken Fort Myers Beach – FM residents want to dissolve the local government and let Lee County take control

Some Fort Myers Beach residents want the town’s local government to shut down and Lee County to take control of the island. The movement comes just three weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed Fort Myers Beach. A group of islanders are calling on the county to take control of the island which is now governed by a mayor and town council.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County public schools will reopen next week

At least 60 Lee County public schools will reopen next week, nearly three weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into the area as a Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges and damaging winds that devastated many schools. Lee County Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier said 13 schools will open Monday, 11 schools...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis issues order making voting easier in impacted counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Thursday to provide flexibility for elections officials in the Florida counties most severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. Among the changes are extending early voting in an expanded number of locations through Election Day; making it easier to have an absentee ballot sent to an address other than the one on file at an elections office; allowing elections officials to consolidate or move Election Day polling locations and expanding the pool of eligible poll workers.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

A MUST READ- DeSantis and cabinet overrule judge on Lee County Beach Area Resort in August

Bay Harbour, the marina and residential project that could total up to 113 mixed residential units, including a 100-feet high apartment tower with 75 units as well as townhouses to go with a marina with approval for 286 dry slips and 29 wet slips on Main Street in San Carlos Island, received the go-ahead from Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Administration Commission Tuesday after an appeal of an administrative law judge decision from last year.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power

Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

STATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ACTIVATES HURRICANE IAN RESPONSE TEAM

State Attorney Amira Fox announces that the State Attorney’s Office has activated its Hurricane Ian Response Team (HIRT). Members of the public who suspect that they have become a victim of contractor fraud, unlicensed contracting, and hurricane-related scams may call 1.239.533.1342. Upon leaving a detailed message, including contact information, the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit will immediately respond. Our team of experienced prosecutors and investigators will assist in navigating the complaint process and ensure that complaints are forwarded to the appropriate law enforcement agencies responsible for investigating such frauds.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

RV caught fire early Wednesday morning

An RV caught fire early Wednesday morning in the backyard of a Lehigh Acres home. Firefighters quickly responded to the blaze at 406 East Jersey Road. The cause of the fire is still unknown as an investigation continues, according to Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

UPDATED INFORMATION REGARDING FORT MYERS BEACH ACCESS

Please see this statement from Roger Hernstadt (Town Manager of FMB), Ray Murphy (Mayor of FMB), and the FMB Fire District:. There is still extensive emergency search and rescue operation being conducted on FMB. Emergency services crews are searching for people who are hurt or might need help amongst the rubble, and people who have passed. They need space and time to do their jobs and any extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic hampers and prolongs their efforts. Residents are not able to get on the beach until these efforts are complete. We do not have a date set for when residents can return. Watch the FMB Fire District’s and the Town’s social media and websites for updates.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?

The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

