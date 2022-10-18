ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Annie
2d ago

They are grown men..suck it up Franklin. You should be embarrassed how little discipline there is on your team. Throwing PB&J sandwiches at the Michigan players...juvenile.

Where Does Penn State Go From Here?

Game six has not been kind to the Nittany Lions the last several seasons. It all started in 2019, with a scare at Iowa. Penn State clawed out of that one with a walk-off touchdown to escape Kinnick Stadium with a 17-12 win. This kept the undefeated season alive for another few weeks. Last season, Penn State suffered its first loss of the year at Iowa 20-23. Starting a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The only season in the last few that was a good game six? The shortened 2020 season that didn’t see a Penn State win until week six against Michigan. Now, two years later Michigan handed the Nittany Lions their first loss during, you guessed it, game six. So, where does Penn State go from here?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Five questions facing the Michigan Wolverines after the bye

What do normal people do on weekends? Asking for a “friend” whose girlfriend wants to do things like “hike” and go to a “pumpkin patch,” since the Michigan Wolverines are idle this weekend. Sigh. Yes, the Wolverines are enjoying a much deserved bye week...
ANN ARBOR, MI
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice

James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong

Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
ANN ARBOR, MI
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games

Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20

Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20Which Detroit Lions players missed Thursday’s practice?Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first road game since Dan Campbell took over as head coach when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

