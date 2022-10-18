Read full article on original website
Annie
2d ago
They are grown men..suck it up Franklin. You should be embarrassed how little discipline there is on your team. Throwing PB&J sandwiches at the Michigan players...juvenile.
2
MLive.com
Penn State players threw PB&Js at UM players during tunnel scuffle, Michigan staff says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Players from Penn State apparently threw more sandwiches than they did touchdown passes Saturday, at least that’s what one staffer with the Michigan Wolverines is saying. According to a tweet from the UM football team’s dietician Abigail O’Connor, several peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were...
College Football World Reacts To James Franklin, Michigan Drama
Penn State head coach James Franklin is still not happy about the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. At the venue, both teams come out of the same tunnel, even though they have separate locker rooms. The teams having separate locker rooms didn't stop them from confronting each other at the half.
lastwordonsports.com
Where Does Penn State Go From Here?
Game six has not been kind to the Nittany Lions the last several seasons. It all started in 2019, with a scare at Iowa. Penn State clawed out of that one with a walk-off touchdown to escape Kinnick Stadium with a 17-12 win. This kept the undefeated season alive for another few weeks. Last season, Penn State suffered its first loss of the year at Iowa 20-23. Starting a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season. The only season in the last few that was a good game six? The shortened 2020 season that didn’t see a Penn State win until week six against Michigan. Now, two years later Michigan handed the Nittany Lions their first loss during, you guessed it, game six. So, where does Penn State go from here?
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
Maize n Brew
Five questions facing the Michigan Wolverines after the bye
What do normal people do on weekends? Asking for a “friend” whose girlfriend wants to do things like “hike” and go to a “pumpkin patch,” since the Michigan Wolverines are idle this weekend. Sigh. Yes, the Wolverines are enjoying a much deserved bye week...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains why Penn State RB was absent from practice
James Franklin spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. A member of the Penn State backfield missed practice, and he was asked about why that was. Keyvone Lee was not seen on the practice field. Lee has split time in the Penn State backfield with Nick Singleton and has 319 yards rushing with 4 touchdowns this season. Singleton has done more his carries so far and his 482 yards rushing through six games.
Teammates reveal the most impressive player on the Michigan men’s basketball team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan men’s basketball team begins its season in just over two weeks with an exhibition against Ferris State and the opener against Purdue Fort Wayne. Until then, there are many unknowns about the 2022-23 Wolverines. Seven scholarship newcomers — five freshman and two...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
buckeyesports.com
My Thoughts: Michigan-Penn State Gave Glimpse Of What Buckeyes Will Deal With During Final Six Games
Entering Saturday’s game between Michigan and Penn State, I expected to see two fraudulent top-10 teams give lackluster performances en route to one of the teams limping their way to victory. Penn State did not disappoint in that regard, but Michigan emerged from the win as one of the best teams in the country in my mind — on par with Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee.
Aidan Hutchinson knows fans are writing Detroit Lions off but it’s not about that
What did Aidan Hutchinson say about people writing off the Detroit Lions?What has Aidan Hutchinson done so far this season?. When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact.
The Michigan Wolverines Can Win The 2022 National Championship
Are The Michigan Wolverines Good Enough?About The ShowSubscribe To Our YouTube Channel. Matthew Bassin: All right, Ryan, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State, Nittany Lions. We talked a whole bunch about this game coming into it. You believed one way I believed the other. We both thought Penn State would cover the seven-and-a-half-point spread.
Can The Michigan State Spartans Make A Bowl Game In 2022?
Michigan State Spartans Finally Back In The Winning Column. Matthew Bassin: And the speaking of the Michigan State Spartans, they hosted for homecoming. The Wisconsin Badgers is a team you and I both know and hate. And to my ultimate dumbfounded surprise when the clock struck zero. The Michigan State Spartans had more points than Wisconsin.
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star DL Daevin Hobbs lists Michigan in top list, sets commitment date
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines received some good news on Wednesday afternoon when 2023 four-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs cut his list of top schools to six — Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. He will also be making his commitment on Black Friday, Nov. 25.
Maize n Brew
With rematch against MSU looming, the Wolverines haven’t forgotten about last year
By all accounts, last season was as close to a storybook as one could get in Michigan football. There was, however, a particularly painful blemish — Oct. 30, 2021, when the Wolverines came up short against the Michigan State Spartans in a highly emotional contest. Now with the clock...
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
C.J. Stroud responds to Detroit Lions fan asking him to come to Detroit
What did C.J. Stroud say to the Detroit Lions fan?Should the Detroit Lions draft C.J. Stroud?. Who will be the Detroit Lions quarterback of the future? Will it be Jared Goff or will the Lions decide to select a QB such as C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Prior...
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Oct. 20Which Detroit Lions players missed Thursday’s practice?Will the Detroit Lions beat the Dallas Cowboys?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to win their first road game since Dan Campbell took over as head coach when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
Detroit Lions 2022: Can They Bounce Back & Beat The Dallas Cowboys?
A.J. Reilly: can the Detroit Lions bounce back after the by week they’ve rested up, hopefully, recuperated? Can they beat the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas? Eric, what do you think?. Eric Vincent: I’m not gonna lie to y’all or fool y’all, or suck all in no more. I did...
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye ‘frustrated’ about being benched by Dan Campbell
What did Amani Oruwariye say about being benched?Is Amani Oruwariye upset at Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions coaching staff?On to Dallas. Prior to the start of the 2022 season, one writer from Detroit Sports Nation predicted that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type season. (Oh, that writer was me!)
