Driver of SUV hospitalized after slamming into back of semi-truck on I-94

(WWJ) – A person is hospitalized after slamming into the back of a semi-truck near Jackson on Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police were called to the scene of the crash along westbound I-94 in Jackson County around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe a semi-truck was slowing down to enter the weigh scales when an SUV rear-ended the truck.

The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old from Jackson, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities did not release the driver’s condition. MSP did not report any injuries to the truck driver.

Police are still investigating exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the crash.

MSP officials did not say exactly where the crash happened along I-94.