wtoc.com
Judge denies defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state circuit court judge mostly sided with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Thursday, denying motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their...
WLTX.com
Corrections officer in South Carolina charged with providing contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — State agents have arrested a now-former corrections officer for allegedly providing contraband to an inmate over the summer. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 30-year-old Cody Weston Smith of Ridgeland was a corrections officer with the Jasper County Detention Center when he allegedly brought items into the center in exchange for money.
WTGS
Former Jasper County corrections officer charged with giving contraband to inmate
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a former Jasper County corrections officer after he gave contraband to an inmate. Cody Weston Smith, 30, of Ridgeland, S.C., was arrested for furnishing or possessing contraband and misconduct in office. According to arrest...
WTGS
Beaufort County School District employee arrested in undercover operation
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort Police Department arrested a Beaufort County school district employee on Wednesday for criminal solicitation of a minor, according to officials. Daniel Fallon, 41, of Beaufort, was arrested as part of an undercover operation called "Rock the Boat." Investigators identified Fallon as a subject...
counton2.com
Murdaugh claims prosecutors don’t know exact time of murders
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motion filed Tuesday by counsel for disgraced former Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh claims that state prosecutors are unaware of when exactly his wife and son were murdered. Murdaugh has been indicted for the June 2021 deaths of his wife Margaret (52) and...
Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD
Prior to his arrest Tuesday, former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne "Henry" DeWitt, 71, of Goose Creek refused a sobriety test and denied being intoxicated, according to the Goose Creek Police Department. The post Ex-BCSO Sheriff Refused Sobriety Test, Denied Being Intoxicated: GCPD appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Guns, drugs seized following a two-month investigation in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges after Colleton County deputies investigated tips of illegal drug sales, high traffic, and “large gatherings at odd hours.” Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a search warrant on two Grayson Street residents […]
Ex-Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt Charged With DUI
Former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt was arrested Tuesday and charged with driving under the influence. The post Ex-Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt Charged With DUI appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Drug case results in manslaughter charge
Angelo Maxwell Grant, 48, of Windsor was arrested for Manslaughter by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 12 for allegedly selling fentanyl to a Williston citizen resulting in overdose and death. Investigators were able to obtain a warrant for Manslaughter after a three-month investigation.
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigating fatal shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. Authorities say officers were called to Bailey Drive for a report of a possible shooting just after 11:15 p.m. Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. EMS attempted life-saving efforts but later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
Police search Georgia landfill for missing toddler's remains
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (AP) — The search for a missing Georgia toddler presumed dead by police shifted Tuesday to a landfill outside Savannah where investigators planned to start sifting through trash for the child's remains. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators had evidence that prompted the...
yourislandnews.com
State House candidate Nash reports widespread vandalism of campaign signs
Volunteers for Barb Nash’s political campaign spent all day Thursday, Oct. 13, installing four brand-new, large campaign signs, but by the following Saturday morning two of those large signs and up to 30 smaller lawn signs had been stolen. Nash is the Democratic candidate for the 124th District seat...
Quinton Simon: Here’s a timeline and what we know so far about the missing Savannah toddler
In less than two weeks, the investigation into the whereabouts of 20-month-old Quinton Simon has shifted from a missing person investigation into a search for his remains in a landfill with his mother becoming the prime suspect.
live5news.com
Police: Juvenile arrested in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bluffton Police Department said one person was killed and a juvenile is in custody after a Tuesday night shooting. Officers said a 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said...
Lawsuit: ‘Dangerous’ window tint contributed to collision that killed Carlos Dunlap Sr.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The family of a man who was killed earlier this year after being hit by a car in North Charleston is now taking legal action against the driver and an auto parts store. Carlos Dunlap Sr., the father of local NFL player Carlos Dunlap, was crossing Ashley Phosphate Road when he […]
Three takeaways from Mace, Andrews SC-01 debate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Representative Nancy Mace (R) and Dr. Annie Andrews (D) met Wednesday for the first and only scheduled debate ahead of the November elections. While the candidates have taken many jabs at each other on social media and in campaign ads, the debate was their first in-person meeting. The heated rhetoric carried […]
wtoc.com
Police called to disturbances involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon. Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case. Police on Tybee Island have been called to incidents involving Quinton’s family members....
Have A Mosquito Problem? Berkeley County Wants To Know
County officials said the team is out and about working hard to spray all requested areas, as weather permits. The post Have A Mosquito Problem? Berkeley County Wants To Know appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Charleston Animal Society offering reward after dog was shot in shoulder
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward for information after a dog was found shot in the shoulder this week. A German Shepherd named “Timbo” was found Tuesday on Etheridge Road on Wadmalaw Island, according to the shelter. Officials said the animal was brought to the shelter for treatment and […]
