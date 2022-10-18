Read full article on original website
Second man formally charged after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — A second suspect has been formally charged after a deadly hit-and-run involving two Ole Miss students. The incident happened outside Oxford City Hall on the square. On Oct. 16, around 1 a.m., officers with the Oxford Police Department (OPD) headed to the back parking lot of...
Funeral arrangements made for Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — The funeral arrangements have been made for Walker Fielder, a student who was killed in a hit-and-run on Oct. 16. A visitation will be held on Oct. 19 from 12 PM - 2 PM, at the Christ United Methodist Church, on Old Canton Road in Jackson, Miss.
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
‘One of the nicest guys I know’: Childhood friend remembers Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The childhood friend of an Ole Miss student killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning described him as being loyal and kind. Alex Summerford says Walker Fielder was someone he looked up to since they were kids growing up together. “He always had a smile on his...
Police arrest one person, another sent to hospital at Mississippi apartment complex
Police have offered few details about a Tuesday shooting at an Oxford apartment complex that resulted in one arrest and one person sent to the hospital. The Oxford Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at the Molly Barr Ridge apartment complex late Tuesday morning. The victim was transported...
Ole Miss community shaken after student dies in hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. — Two Collierville men have been arrested for a deadly hit-and-run outside of Oxford City Hall. Oxford Police said that 24-year-old Seth Rokitka and 18-year-old Tristan Holland have been charged in connection to the crime that left one Ole Miss student dead and another injured. Rokitka has...
4 more suspects charged after burglary involving thousands in stolen checks, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four more suspects have been arrested in connection with a scheme involving thousands of dollars in stolen checks and burglary. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), detectives responded to a burglary on Sept. 25 in the 9800 block of Humphrey Road in northeast Shelby County.
Police called after man in Halloween mask chases woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a mask. Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane. The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out […]
Man hurt after car crashes into pole in southeast Shelby County, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vehicle struck a pole in southeast Shelby County. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened at approximately 12 AM, near Crestwyn Hills Cove & Forest Hill Irene Road. A man was located and taken to Regional One in...
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
‘I thought I was next’: Witnesses take the stand against Ezekiel Kelly
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Witnesses testified against the man charged in the deadly Mid-South shooting spree that killed three on Sept. 7 on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, now 20 years old, is facing a total of 27 charges in the case. Kelly appeared before a Shelby County judge Tuesday morning.
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
Jury selection, death penalty hearing Monday in Jimmy Spencer capital murder case
Jury selection and a decision on the death penalty are expected Monday in the capital murder case against Jimmy O'Neal Spencer. Defense lawyers say Spencer's intellectual disability make him ineligible for the death penalty. The prosecution, however, says Spencer's IQ is high enough to be considered competent. A Marshall County...
Former SCAA Director Enters Plea For Embezzlement Charge
WATER VALLEY – The former director of the Second Chance Animal Alliance (SCAA) entered an Alford plea for an embezzlement charge. Melissa Smith was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 and entered the plea during a hearing Thursday. According to the indictment, as an agent of SCAA Smith...
