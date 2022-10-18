ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

actionnews5.com

Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi

Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Police called after man in Halloween mask chases woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a mask. Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane. The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

SCSO arrests 5 men for burglaries in Cordova home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five men were arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing a home on Humphrey Road in Cordova. A witness noticed two unfamiliar cars in the driveway and observed four individuals moving around inside the residence on Sept. 25, said SCSO. SCSO arrested...
MEMPHIS, TN
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Man injured after officer-involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Horn Lake, Mississippi after a shooting involving an officer at a restaurant in Southaven over the weekend. Employees coming to work at Red Hook Cajun Seafood Restaurant on Airways in Southaven wouldn’t talk about Friday night’s shooting that left a […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WBBJ

Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
yalnews.com

Former SCAA Director Enters Plea For Embezzlement Charge

WATER VALLEY – The former director of the Second Chance Animal Alliance (SCAA) entered an Alford plea for an embezzlement charge. Melissa Smith was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 and entered the plea during a hearing Thursday. According to the indictment, as an agent of SCAA Smith...
WATER VALLEY, MS

