⚽ Tiger women unbeaten streak snapped at Washburn
TOPEKA, Kan. - The 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season by a score of 1-0 at Washburn on Friday. The Ichabods took advantage of a fast break opportunity in the first half turning it into a score and the Tigers were unable to find the equalizer. FHSU moved to 9-1-7, 4-1-5 MIAA, while Washburn improved to 11-4-2, 6-3-1 MIAA.
🏈🎥 WATCH LIVE - Thomas More Prep-Marian v Beloit
The TMP-Marian Monarchs look to end a four-game losing streak Friday when they host the Beloit Trojans in their final district game of the season. Click the player below or click HERE to view the game. You can also download the Team1Sports app for your phone or connected device, including smart TVs.
Hays impressive again; claims #2 seed
Hays High finished off their regular season schedule with a trip to Topeka to face off with the Topeka High Trojans Friday night. It was the first ever meeting between the two programs. Hays ran just 15 plays on offense in the first half and scored six times on their...
Hays Soccer Club U12 Thunder finish season with Topeka gold
The Hays Soccer Club’s U12 Thunder went 3-1 at the Nightmare on 17th Street tournament last weekend in Topeka. This tournament has a Halloween theme and encourages teams to dress in costume. Hays Thunder decided to play the first two games as the Hays Minions coached by Gru (pictured above).
🏐 Tigers fall in four to Griffons
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team rallied to take the opening set Friday (Oct. 21) against Missouri Western before falling in four close sets, 26-24, 23-25, 22-25, 20-25. The Tigers (10-13, 5-10 MIAA) and Griffons (8-15, 5-10 MIAA) went back-and-forth all evening, with the match including 26 ties and 14 lead changes.
⚽ Tiger women listed in first NCAA II Central Region Rankings
INDIANAPOLIS – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team is among the 10 teams listed in the first release of NCAA Region Rankings on Wednesday. For the first release of region rankings, the NCAA is listing its top 10 teams by region alphabetically currently being considered for selection to the NCAA Tournament. The list of 10 teams can change week to week as more results affect the formulas for consideration.
🏈🎥 REPLAY: Hays High at Topeka High
Friday night the Hays High Indians traveled to Topeka to close out the regular season against the Topeka High Trojans. You can watch the replay HERE. Due to streaming restrictions in Topeka, Hays Post is not allowed to stream video of the game live.
🤼 Tigers open season with Black and Gold Scrimmage
HAYS, Kan. – The Fort Hays State wrestling team gave fans a first glimpse at the squad for the upcoming 2022-23 season at the Black and Gold Scrimmage on Thursday evening (Oct. 20) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. A total of 18 exhibition matches were wrestled between teammates with no falls and a smattering of tech falls and major decisions. Ten of the 18 matches ended in decision.
Hays native named managing editor at Wyo. newspaper
A Hays native has taken the reins of a Wyoming newspaper. Brandy Robben started as the new editor at the Uinta County Herald on Oct. 13 and is busy learning the ropes of the newspaper production world. Robben was born in Hays, moving with her family to the Denver suburbs...
FHSU CSD students take first at state competition
For the second time in two years, students in Fort Hays State University’s Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders brought home first-place honors from the Prairie Cup Knowledge Quest. The competition, offered as part of the annual Kansas Speech-Language-Hearing Association conference, was held this fall in Manhattan. Second-year students...
LETTER: Former FHSU student supporting Hammond for 111th
This letter is in support of Dr. Edward H. Hammond for State Representative of the Kansas 111th House District. While I am not a resident of the 111th, I have direct knowledge of Dr. Hammond’s ability to lead as well as the relationships he forges to create organizational success.
LETTER: Billinger critical of program delays, special ed cuts
With the upcoming election just around the corner, I wanted to take the time to reach out with some brief responses to what I see are the most common questions and topics I am asked about. The goal of this correspondence is in no way to be definitive answers nor full explanations of these complex issues; however, I hope this can give clarity and add to the conversation around these topics.
Victoria Community Coalition shares updates on former St. John’s Rest Home project
VICTORIA — This month, Victoria residents heard updates from the Victoria Community Coalition as they continue in their effort to repurpose the former St. John’s Rest Home. Coalition chair and building owner Jeff Pfeifer opened the meeting by highlighting progress already been made to bring the beloved building...
Docking Institute releases 2022 retail market gap analysis
The Docking Institute of Public Affairs at Fort Hays State University was commissioned by Kansas Small Business Development Center’s FHSU Region to conduct a retail market gap analysis that covered 29 counties in northwest and north-central Kansas. The survey focused on several marketplace dynamics in mostly rural Kansas, including...
Midnight Ranch venue opens north of Hays under agritourism certification
The Midnight Ranch is a new, spacious venue off Buckeye Road in northern Ellis County. The venue is seven miles north of Hays at the corner of U.S. 183 and Buckeye Road and is owned by Leann Zimmerman and her husband. The venue opened Sept. 23 and has already hosted...
Ellis, other NW Kan. counties receive federal justice assistance grants
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly announced her administration is awarding nearly $2.4 million to 27 Kansas agencies, including in Ellis, Graham and Rush counties, to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime, and support crime victims. “I commend the men and women of Kansas who uphold our laws and keep our...
Kansas man sentenced in 2020 attack in Hays
After pleading guilty to attempted murder and aggravated burglary, a 24-year-old Stillwell, Kansas, man will serve more than eight years in prison. John Douglas Jones broke into the residence of a woman he knew brandishing a knife on Aug. 22, 2020, in Hays. According to police, after breaking into the...
'Hell's Aquarium': Science Café scheduled for Monday
Fort Hays State University’s Science Café for this month is set for Monday. This month’s presentation, entitled “Dive into Hell’s Aquarium: Uncovering Marine Ecosystems During the Age of Dinosaurs,” is sponsored by FHSU’s Science and Mathematics Education Institute. In a world of big predators with big teeth, you better grow up fast or get the heck out of Dodge. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. at The Venue in Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine.
Crack repair on K-4 in Rush County starting soon
Work will begin soon on a crack repair project on K-4 in Rush County. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves crack repair on K-4 from the Ness/Rush county line to the junction with U.S. 183. The length is 19 miles. During the work, expected to start around Oct. 26...
KDHE: New COVID-19 cases in Ellis Co. continue to decline
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Oct. 8 to 14. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County remained in the moderate-incidence category, KDHE reported. (See map below). Since reporting began, there have...
