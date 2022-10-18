Read full article on original website
Russell Wilson is proving the Seahawks system made him look better
Russell Wilson’s primetime failures aren’t all that unfamiliar for Seahawks fans who have been watching Wilson struggle in key aspects of his game. The “system quarterback” phrase gets thrown around often without much consideration as to what it means. In short, fans denigrate quarterbacks who thrive in one system yet fail in another, but it’s an oversimplification of what a team ecosystem is meant to accomplish. In theory, every functional NFL system should be built around the strengths of what its players do well. Teams draft players tailor-made for their offensive and defensive schemes. Being someone who thrives in a given system isn’t a bad thing, because it just means the people around them gave them adequate tools to succeed.
Re-grading the Broncos trade for Russell Wilson after six games
Six weeks into the season, the trade that sent Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos is worth re-examining. When the Seattle Seahawks traded franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, the haul Seattle received in return deemed the trade a necessary, yet painful, victory. Seahawks...
Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
It was a vintage performance for former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota over the weekend, as he turned in an efficient stat line to propel the Atlanta Falcons to an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota finished the day completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards and 2 TD. He also added 50 yards and a TD on the ground as well. The performance led the NFL to name Mariota the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, an honor that is given to best defensive and special teams players as well for both AFC and NFC. The Mariota experience in Atlanta has gone a bit better than expected thus far, with the team sitting at 3-3 and remaining competitive in all of their losses as well. We will see after the year if the one-year contract with the Falcons leads to anything down the road, be it with Atlanta or another team that is in need of a veteran signal-caller. List Marcus Mariota's vintage performance vs. 49ers had Oregon Duck fans celebrating on Twitter
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Overreactions from game 6 win over Arizona
The Seattle Seahawks hosted Arizona in Week 6. It was a matchup between two teams tied for second place in NFC West. The winner would either have sole possession of second place or be tied for first place. The Seattle Seahawks welcomed in the red birds from Arizona. Both teams...
Seahawks have 2 of the NFL's top 10 leaders in yards per carry
In a surprise development, the Seattle Seahawks have one of the NFL’s top offenses this season. While veteran quarterback Geno Smith’s surprise improvement deserves much of the credit, Seattle has also been efficient running the ball. Even though their best running back is now out for the rest...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report for Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders were back on the practice field, preparing for their week seven contest against the Houston Texans but were without one of their star players. Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller was the only non-participant on Wednesday’s practice. Waller suffered a hamstring injury early in the...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?
The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
Centre Daily
‘I Am’ Starting, Reveals Dak Prescott of Cowboys Week 7 vs. Lions
FRISCO - "I am.''. And that ought to do it, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott meeting with the media here inside The Star on Thursday to announce his full return from the thumb injury and surgery that has sidelined him for the last five weeks. Prescott offered some additional framework...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Rookie Sensation Tariq Woolen Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Thriving ever since his arrival at the VMAC for the start of Seahawks rookie minicamp and never looking back, the immediate ascendance of cornerback Tariq Woolen towards stardom has been one of the franchise's most surprising developments. A fifth-round pick out of UTSA, Woolen wasted little time impressing coach Pete...
Centre Daily
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 7 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record. But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend. WR Davante Adams...
FOX Sports
Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III breaks out; new home for Cam Akers?: NFC West Stock Watch
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had a talented runner when they selected Michigan State product Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft. But coach Pete Carroll also anticipated it would take time for Walker to transition to a more complex NFL offense. Well, in his first...
Defenses under scrutiny when Chargers host Seahawks
Pete Carroll and Brandon Staley came up through the defensive ranks, but their units have struggled going into Sunday's game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers
Centre Daily
Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll on Poona Ford vs. Cardinals: 'One of His Better Games Ever'
The Seattle Seahawks and a stout defensive effort haven't often been used in the same sentence dating back to last season. But in a 19-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, Seattle's defense looked like a completely different unit than the one that has allowed the third-most yards (410.8) and second-most points per game (27.2) this season.
Yardbarker
Bruce Irvin 'Fired Up' About Seattle Seahawks Return
Bruce Irvin was once one of the most feared players on the Seattle Seahawks' defense. Now, he is getting ready to make his return to Lumen Field, and according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, Irvin can hardly contain himself. “He’s ready, he’s ready to go,” Carroll said. “He’s fired...
numberfire.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring) idle at Seahawks practice
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Lockett was added to the injury report last Thursday with a hamstring injury and then had his least productive game of the season with 2 catches for 17 yards, so this is worth keeping an eye on. For now, we expect Lockett to play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Are What Their Record Says They Are
Gritty. Tough. Smart. Productive. Stubborn. Whatever adjective you want to use for the New York Giants, who are off to a surprising 5-1 start this season, you probably won’t be too far off in your opinion. That’s because general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have turned...
Centre Daily
Dak Prescott Reacts to Death of Mississippi State Football Player
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacted to the death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland on Thursday. The Dallas standout played at Mississippi State from 2011–15 and sent his condolences to his former team and school. “My condolences go to his family and the Mississippi State program,” Prescott said,...
