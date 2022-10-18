Read full article on original website
EMEA Daily: Deliveroo to Exit Dutch Market in November
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Deliveroo announced the date for its withdrawal from the Dutch market, and Egyptian B2B marketplace MaxAB announced plans for regional expansion following the close of a $40 million pre-Series B round. Two months after announcing its intent to pull out of the...
Scraping Ikea Website for Understanding Pricing Strategies in Different Countries
Common issues happening when tracking a product price in different countries. If you're at least a bit interested in economics, you've surely heard about the Big Mac Index by The Economist. Invented in 1986, it's a simplified way to understand if currencies have a "fair" exchange rate, using the theory...
cryptobriefing.com
India Has the Third Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM Study
India is shaping up to be a formidable force in the crypto industry, as the newest report from NASSCOM suggests. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent crypto industry. The study is sponsored by Hashed Emergent, an early-stage Web3 venture fund focused on investments in India and other emerging markets.
Nigeria Promotes Innovation, Becomes Latest African Country to Pass Startup Act
With presidential assent marking its final passage into law, the Nigeria Startup Bill has become the Nigeria Startup Act as of Wednesday (Oct. 19). Intended to foster innovation and create a hospitable environment for new businesses, the act first defines what type of business gets classified as a startup and then introduces a range of incentives such as tax breaks, funding and access to an assisted licensing pathway.
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
EMEA Daily: Amazon Ramps Up Lawsuits Against Fake Review Sites
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa news, U.K. bank NatWest announced a new partnership with Vodeno to establish a Banking-as-a-Service business, and Amazon has filed new lawsuits against review brokers in Spain and Italy. NatWest Group announced a partnership with Vodeno Group to create a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business...
Mexican buy now, pay later app Nelo lands $100 million credit line
MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican "buy now, pay later" application Nelo has received a $100 million credit facility from U.S. private equity firm Victory Park Capital, which it will use to cushion its loan book and grow its business, the company said on Wednesday.
Brazilian Digital Bank C6 Opening First Physical Branches
Brazilian digital bank C6 is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar operations in a bid to attract wealthier clients. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday (Oct. 19), C6’s Head of High Income Felipe Wey said the bank’s aim in the next few months is to have an office in each of Brazil’s capitals, along with other communities with a large pool of wealthy potential customers.
ffnews.com
Cashfree Payments launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs and Platforms to launch their Own Prepaid Cards and Wallets
Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners. ‘Issuance’ is a prepaid card and wallet issuance API stack which can be used for payroll & incentive disbursals, customer loyalty programs, expense management among other use cases. ‘Issuance’ allows businesses to launch both physical and virtual prepaid cards.
crowdfundinsider.com
Young French Fintech AlmaPay Selected by SNCF to Power Payments, BNPL
SNCF, or the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français, France’s national state-owned railway company. has selected a young Fintech firm AlmaPay to power its payments, including payments in installments or BNPL. SNCF is ubiquitous and widely utilized in France, generating almost €40 billion in revenue....
daystech.org
Nokia’s vision of the future is a world where the metaverse replaces smartphones
It’s onerous to think about a world untethered out of your cellphone. Unless you’re employed for Nokia. The telecommunications big sees the metaverse changing into an all-consuming know-how on the finish of this decade, changing smartphones as the first type of communication. “Our perception is that this gadget...
bitpinas.com
[Exclusive] GCash Partners with PDAX for GCrypto Trading
One paragraph in this article contains opinions from the writer. Mobile wallet GCash will launch its crypto buy and sell service called “GCrypto” in partnership with PDAX, both GCash Vice President of Crypto Neil Trinidad and PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba confirmed to BitPinas. Screenshots sent to BitPinas revealed...
US charges seven over alleged Beijing plot to forcibly repatriate ‘elite’ Chinese
The United States has charged seven Chinese nationals it accuses of waging a surveillance and harassment campaign against a US resident and his family as part of a bid by Beijing to forcibly repatriate one of them back to China. The eight-count indictment, unsealed on Thursday in a US district...
Visa Aims to Turn Creators into Small Businesses with Digital Payments
In times past, a creator might’ve been a musician busking for tips on a street corner. Social media thrust those musicians — and artists, poets, podcasters, makeup artists and more — into the mass media limelight where they’re finding audiences but struggling to get paid. When...
TechCrunch
Thunes integrates with Visa Direct’s digital payments network
Based in Singapore and San Francisco, Thunes is backed by investors including Insight Partners, GGV and Checkout.com, and has raised $130 million in funding to date. Customers of its payments infrastructure include Uber Eats, Grab, MoneyGram, Remitly and Western Union, and it currently processes more than 180 million transactions a year across 130 countries.
ffnews.com
Crowdz selects GoCardless for open banking payment solutions in four markets
GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses. Crowdz, which secured $10 million in...
Homegrown superheroes: Meet the US Robin Hoods battling inflation
There is no such thing as a free lunch, economists chide, but one alternative store in the southern US city of Atlanta is offering the next best thing to those struggling with spiraling prices. With its 12 percent inflation rate, Atlanta is one of the US cities where prices have increased the most this year.
getnews.info
Pakistan’s Own Digital Platform About Pakistan Technologies (Pvt) LTD. Everything People Need to Know
Pakistan – October 19, 2022 – There is nothing could be more important than knowledge and information if you are living in this era of information technology where everything is updating so fast that no one can’t be able to survive professionally and socially if the person does not keep itself update according to the social, cultural national and international information and news updates. However, there are a lot of many mediums those are providing the information but is any medium can be trusted and authentic. Absolutely not! Because it is quite difficult to convey the authentic information to the audience as they need professionalism, teamwork, authenticity, experience, and expertise to deliver the right information and news at the right time to the right people. About Pakistan Technologies (Pvt) LTD. Is the digital platform that comprises all the professionalism, in-depth research and authentic team of experts who are delivering all the news and information about Pakistan whatever, you want to know available on the single platform now there is no need to search for hundreds of websites for collecting your desired information if everything “About Pakistan Technologies (Pvt) LTD.” Is providing for its audience.
Brazil's dirty campaign: a disinformation guide
Brazil's election campaign has been an orgy of mudslinging, social media attacks and outright lies so outlandish they are sometimes comical. - Quotes out of context - One of the main methods seen in the social media disinformation campaign is editing context out of video footage to make the candidates appear to say something they haven't.
