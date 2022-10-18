ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PYMNTS

EMEA Daily: Deliveroo to Exit Dutch Market in November

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Deliveroo announced the date for its withdrawal from the Dutch market, and Egyptian B2B marketplace MaxAB announced plans for regional expansion following the close of a $40 million pre-Series B round. Two months after announcing its intent to pull out of the...
cryptobriefing.com

India Has the Third Largest Web3 Talent Pool in the World: NASSCOM Study

India is shaping up to be a formidable force in the crypto industry, as the newest report from NASSCOM suggests. The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) has released a study focused on the nascent crypto industry. The study is sponsored by Hashed Emergent, an early-stage Web3 venture fund focused on investments in India and other emerging markets.
PYMNTS

Nigeria Promotes Innovation, Becomes Latest African Country to Pass Startup Act

With presidential assent marking its final passage into law, the Nigeria Startup Bill has become the Nigeria Startup Act as of Wednesday (Oct. 19). Intended to foster innovation and create a hospitable environment for new businesses, the act first defines what type of business gets classified as a startup and then introduces a range of incentives such as tax breaks, funding and access to an assisted licensing pathway.
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
PYMNTS

EMEA Daily: Amazon Ramps Up Lawsuits Against Fake Review Sites

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa news, U.K. bank NatWest announced a new partnership with Vodeno to establish a Banking-as-a-Service business, and Amazon has filed new lawsuits against review brokers in Spain and Italy. NatWest Group announced a partnership with Vodeno Group to create a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) business...
Reuters

Mexican buy now, pay later app Nelo lands $100 million credit line

MEXICO CITY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Mexican "buy now, pay later" application Nelo has received a $100 million credit facility from U.S. private equity firm Victory Park Capital, which it will use to cushion its loan book and grow its business, the company said on Wednesday.
PYMNTS

Brazilian Digital Bank C6 Opening First Physical Branches

Brazilian digital bank C6 is preparing to open its first brick-and-mortar operations in a bid to attract wealthier clients. Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday (Oct. 19), C6’s Head of High Income Felipe Wey said the bank’s aim in the next few months is to have an office in each of Brazil’s capitals, along with other communities with a large pool of wealthy potential customers.
ffnews.com

Cashfree Payments launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs and Platforms to launch their Own Prepaid Cards and Wallets

Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners. ‘Issuance’ is a prepaid card and wallet issuance API stack which can be used for payroll & incentive disbursals, customer loyalty programs, expense management among other use cases. ‘Issuance’ allows businesses to launch both physical and virtual prepaid cards.
crowdfundinsider.com

Young French Fintech AlmaPay Selected by SNCF to Power Payments, BNPL

SNCF, or the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français, France’s national state-owned railway company. has selected a young Fintech firm AlmaPay to power its payments, including payments in installments or BNPL. SNCF is ubiquitous and widely utilized in France, generating almost €40 billion in revenue....
daystech.org

Nokia’s vision of the future is a world where the metaverse replaces smartphones

It’s onerous to think about a world untethered out of your cellphone. Unless you’re employed for Nokia. The telecommunications big sees the metaverse changing into an all-consuming know-how on the finish of this decade, changing smartphones as the first type of communication. “Our perception is that this gadget...
bitpinas.com

[Exclusive] GCash Partners with PDAX for GCrypto Trading

One paragraph in this article contains opinions from the writer. Mobile wallet GCash will launch its crypto buy and sell service called “GCrypto” in partnership with PDAX, both GCash Vice President of Crypto Neil Trinidad and PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba confirmed to BitPinas. Screenshots sent to BitPinas revealed...
PYMNTS

Visa Aims to Turn Creators into Small Businesses with Digital Payments

In times past, a creator might’ve been a musician busking for tips on a street corner. Social media thrust those musicians — and artists, poets, podcasters, makeup artists and more — into the mass media limelight where they’re finding audiences but struggling to get paid. When...
TechCrunch

Thunes integrates with Visa Direct’s digital payments network

Based in Singapore and San Francisco, Thunes is backed by investors including Insight Partners, GGV and Checkout.com, and has raised $130 million in funding to date. Customers of its payments infrastructure include Uber Eats, Grab, MoneyGram, Remitly and Western Union, and it currently processes more than 180 million transactions a year across 130 countries.
ffnews.com

Crowdz selects GoCardless for open banking payment solutions in four markets

GoCardless, a global leader in direct bank payments, has signed Crowdz, the small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) finance platform, as its latest customer as the company looks to integrate open banking to enhance its ability to drive equitable access to finance for small businesses. Crowdz, which secured $10 million in...
AFP

Homegrown superheroes: Meet the US Robin Hoods battling inflation

There is no such thing as a free lunch, economists chide, but one alternative store in the southern US city of Atlanta is offering the next best thing to those struggling with spiraling prices. With its 12 percent inflation rate, Atlanta is one of the US cities where prices have increased the most this year. 
ATLANTA, GA
getnews.info

Pakistan’s Own Digital Platform About Pakistan Technologies (Pvt) LTD. Everything People Need to Know

Pakistan – October 19, 2022 – There is nothing could be more important than knowledge and information if you are living in this era of information technology where everything is updating so fast that no one can’t be able to survive professionally and socially if the person does not keep itself update according to the social, cultural national and international information and news updates. However, there are a lot of many mediums those are providing the information but is any medium can be trusted and authentic. Absolutely not! Because it is quite difficult to convey the authentic information to the audience as they need professionalism, teamwork, authenticity, experience, and expertise to deliver the right information and news at the right time to the right people. About Pakistan Technologies (Pvt) LTD. Is the digital platform that comprises all the professionalism, in-depth research and authentic team of experts who are delivering all the news and information about Pakistan whatever, you want to know available on the single platform now there is no need to search for hundreds of websites for collecting your desired information if everything “About Pakistan Technologies (Pvt) LTD.” Is providing for its audience.
AFP

Brazil's dirty campaign: a disinformation guide

Brazil's election campaign has been an orgy of mudslinging, social media attacks and outright lies so outlandish they are sometimes comical. - Quotes out of context - One of the main methods seen in the social media disinformation campaign is editing context out of video footage to make the candidates appear to say something they haven't.

