First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Too few of us vote in elections, and I still don’t understand why that is. Equally concerning is the fact that too many of us vote for candidates who cater to our “issue of the day,” telling us what we may want to hear without offering anything concrete to back up their claims, promises or assurances.

