PUSD Students Thrive in Career Technical Education Programs
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. In Pasadena Unified School District’s Career Technical Education and Academy programs, students benefit from guest speakers, resume reviews, mock interviews, job shadows and internships around Pasadena. Current and potential business partners and community members recently convened at Red Hen Press (current internship host) to hear from students, teachers, and hosts about how their lives have benefited from the support offered through these programs.
The Gooden School Hosts ‘Thank You’ Reception
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. On a warm evening in the beautiful campus garden, the Gooden School recently hosted a large reception for top donors, trustees, faculty and alumni. Head of school Jo-Anne Woolner acknowledged those who sustained the school’s prominence. “For...
International School Offers Bilingual Curriculum
The International School of Los Angeles is an independent international school that offers both a French immersion track from preschool through 12th grade, and a separate international high school track that prepares students for the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme in grades 11-12. Serving students from preschool through 5th grade, the school’s campus is located in the heart of Pasadena. Exuding old-world charm with its intimate size and beautiful landscaping, the campus offers classrooms, a dual language library, a computer lab and dedicated outside dining and play areas.
GUSD: Dual Language, Magnet Applications Open Nov. 1
The application deadline for Glendale Unified School District’s award-winning dual language immersion and magnet programs opens on Nov. 1. We are proud to offer amazing educational opportunities, including advanced STEAM, visual and performing arts, and language programs to students living in and outside school district boundaries. Students have the...
Oasis Trilingual Focuses on Language Skills
Oasis Trilingual Community School, located at 429 E. Wildrose Ave. in Monrovia is a balanced, rigorous and inquiry-based program that challenges students with an authentic, thematically connected, curriculum in three languages: Mandarin, English and Spanish. We believe students learn from one another and benefit from multi-age level groups. Children at...
State of the Schools Event Celebrates District Wins
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. At the State of the Schools breakfast this week, the Glendale Unified School District welcomed and celebrated the new pledge by the Glendale Educational Foundation to unearth a variety of internship opportunities for students. “This means once again,”...
Saint Mark’s School: Where Confident, Resilient, Compassionate Students Thrive
Saint Mark’s School is an independent, coeducational Episcopal school that has been serving students in preschool through grade 6 since 1960. Situated on a five-acre campus in the foothills of Altadena, our outdoor spaces provide ample room to learn and play. We believe that the social and emotional development of our students is equally important to their intellectual growth.
BUSD Board Candidates Discuss Budget, Arts, Diversity
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Six of the seven candidates for the Burbank Unified School District school board assembled at Dolores Huerta Middle School for a moderated forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Hosted by Leadership Burbank, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Burbank...
La Salle Brings First-Ever Mid-Autumn Festival to Campus
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. La Salle College Preparatory recently held its first Mid-Autumn Festival in its school history. The celebration was attended by nearly 400 La Salle students, parents, faculty, staff, and community members who enjoyed performances and various activities, such as DIY mooncakes and lanterns, Chinese riddles, moon observation and exploration, and Hou-Yi dart games.
Walk-a-Thon Garners $13,000 for Adventist Health Glendale
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A well-planned community effort to support the new Sam and Grace Carvajal Comprehensive Breast Center at Adventist Health Glendale was led this week by a group of La Cañada High School students, who joined for a walk-a-thon.
LCHS Class of 1972 Celebrates 50th Reunion
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School Class of 1972 recently gathered for their 50th reunion on Saturday evening. More than 80 members of the 1972 class, along with many of their spouses and guests, celebrated the occasion at the home of Jeff and Elaine Frame in La Cañada Flintridge.
County Names Ekchian Superintendent of the Year
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Unified School District Superintendent Vivian Ekchian was named this week as the Los Angeles County Office of Education’s Superintendent of the Year. Officials surprised Ekchian with the announcement during a visit to Crescenta Valley High School...
I’m Not a Protester, Just a Neighbor
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. There I am on the cover of the Burbank leader. I was sorting papers in my office last Friday night but could I ignore the profanities I heard coming from a megaphone?. Turning the corner from my residence...
Friedman, Jacobsen Square Off on Issues Facing Constituents
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Though they agreed that California life contained many issues for its residents, Laura Friedman and Barry Curtis Jacobsen differed in many key ways in how they felt Sacramento should approach those challenges. Friedman, the incumbent Democrat from Glendale,...
Northern Trust Presents New Speaker Series
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Northern Trust recently welcomed friends and colleagues to the relaunching of the in-person breakfast social and guest speaker series “The Morning Scoop,” which was held in their South Lake Avenue location. During the “Couture at Auction”...
Vote Mullins for City Council
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. As our election season gets underway, Burbank voters have a unique opportunity to elect an individual who is not only exceptionally well-qualified, but certainly able to hit the ground running. I’m speaking of course of Zizette Mullins, our...
Grab a Pal, Tap a Keg
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. We’re getting down to the wire on this tailgate bash, and Miller and I are in yelling mode, that pre-party stage where nothing is going as planned, so everyone starts yelling in hopes that the screaming will propel us toward some sort of last-second miracle.
I’m Voting for a Proven Track Record
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Too few of us vote in elections, and I still don’t understand why that is. Equally concerning is the fact that too many of us vote for candidates who cater to our “issue of the day,” telling us what we may want to hear without offering anything concrete to back up their claims, promises or assurances.
City Considers Ban on Gas Blowers
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council took steps toward barring certain gas-powered lawn and landscaping equipment including two-stroke engine leaf blowers, edgers and trimmers during their meeting this Tuesday. It is no surprise that Glendale is considering such a ban....
Tornados Edged by Carpinteria, 14-13
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Hoover High School varsity football team suffered its second straight loss after narrowly losing to visiting Carpinteria, 14-13, in a nonleague game last Friday. Senior Daniel Rangel returned a 74-yard interception for a touchdown and also had...
