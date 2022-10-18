ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

San Diego County Gun Owners PAC release 2022 voter guide

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2022 midterm election is quickly approaching, and many California voters already have their ballots. Michael Schwartz, Executive Director of the San Diego County Gun Owners PAC, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share the PAC’s 2022 voter guide, and explain why they want these candidates to win.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ljhitide.net

Rare Megamouth Shark Off the Coast in San Diego

On September 16, 2022, two rare Megamouth sharks were spotted by a group of friends on a small fishing trip 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The men who saw the sharks, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang, were so astonished by what they saw that the three decided to take a short video on their phones of the two sharks swimming unfathomably close to their boat that they could almost touch them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Additional SVP placed into San Diego County as soon as November

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a recent placement of a Sexually Violent Predator into the community, one in eight residents in Jacumba are now SVPs. Three SVP’s have been recently placed in Jim Desmond’s district, District 5, one of whom currently lives in Borrego Springs. Another could be placed as soon as November. Desmond hosted a townhall on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to discuss the process and potential ramifications.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Business Journal

JPMorgan Chase’s One Paseo ‘Delivers the Firm’ to San Diego

When JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut the ribbon on its One Paseo office in December 2021, it was more than just a way to bring the firm’s Middle Market and Private Bank teams together into one upgraded, modern office with a welcoming layout with room to grow. It was all of that, but it was also the culmination of a years-long plan to underscore the team’s commitment to the San Diego region.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Top 5 events for this coming weekend in San Diego!

The weekend is just around the corner, so new things are happening in San Diego within the next few days. Here are five things taking place near you this weekend!. 1. Pure Project Fall Fest (Balboa Park) Fall is upon us and it is time to enjoy Balboa Park in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego

Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
SAN DIEGO, CA

