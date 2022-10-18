Read full article on original website
The Jordan Dub Zero Returns In A New “Bred” Style
The Jordan Dub Zero may not have a spot in purists’ sneaker rotations, but there’s no denying the hybrid silhouette’s stronghold on certain markets throughout the 2000s. Recently, the model – which debuted in 2005 – emerged in a familiar, but new mix of black, red and white colors across its upper and sole unit. The Air Jordan company’s first-ever mashup of designs indulges in pitch dark patent leather that works in-tandem with ruby-colored flair throughout the midsole for a true “Bred” aesthetic. Laser-etched graphics around the tongue maintain their traditional golden finish, while the remainder of the pair opts for a white and grey arrangement that further promotes #23’s signature sneaker legacy.
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
Classic “Bred” And “Concord” Colorways Unite On The Jordan Two Trey
The Jordan Two Trey isn’t likely to dethrone models from the mainline Air Jordan line, but it continues to repackage #23’s sneaker legacy for a new generation. Recently, the hybrid silhouette emerged in a color combination rooted in some of the Chicago Bull legend’s most legendary on-court moments: the Air Jordan 11-inspired design indulges in a “Bred” and “Concord” arrangement, referencing two of the sneaker’s most beloved styles. Construction along the profiles and sole unit deviate from the design of Tinker Hatfield’s tuxedo-appropriate creation, but play supporting roles to the patent leather mudguard and aforementioned color combinations.
Official Images Of The Women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy”
First teased via mock-up in late March, the women’s Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” has finally emerged via official images ahead of a late November drop. As has become customary over the last few years, December’s main holiday retro will be preceded by a women’s-exclusive version of the tuxedo-appropriate Air Jordan that debuted in 1995. Traditional patent leather is abandoned across the mudguards and replaced with an elegant suede. Much of the upper also takes on a softer construction than standard pairs of the popular Jordans, with “Metallic Silver” Jumpman logos on the heel delivering eye-catching contrast to the otherwise uniform “Midnight Navy” sneaker. Underfoot, the women’s shoe deviates from the arrangement found on the Jordan 11 “Cherry” as it features its titular hue across its semi-translucent outsole.
THE NIKE AIR FORCE 1
Designed by the legendary Bruce Kilgore, the Nike Air Force 1 occupies a special place in the heart of sneaker culture. And while there’s never a bad time to celebrate such an icon, 2022 provides even further cause, as the year marks the silhouette’s 40th Anniversary. Over the...
Nike Embosses A Classic Hoops Logo On The Air Force 1
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic basketball sneaker designs of all-time. And while the silhouette may no longer be omnipresent in professional basketball, it continues to call back to its roots. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s design emerged in a grey and green ensemble featuring classic hoops...
Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!
Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
Jordan Two Trey Fitted With “Legend Blue” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey is getting an iconic Air Jordan 11 colorway. Jumpman has come throughout with some impressive hybrid sneakers over the years. One such sneaker is none other than the Jordan Two Trey, which combines models like the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 8. This shoe has been getting quite a bit of love as of late, and as a result, Jumpman has been coming through with some dope new colorways.
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original
Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
Jordan Reserve Restock: Infrared 4s, Neapolitan 3s, And More
Another Jordan Reserve restock on the Nike SNKRS App is scheduled to go down on October 12th, 2022 beginning at 11am ET. Among the returning footwear is the highly popular Air Jordan 4 “Infrared”, Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”, the women’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan”, and much more. See the official list of footwear below and check the Nike SNKRS App at 11am ET if you’re looking to secure a pair.
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”
China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Earned Its Stripes
Over the past 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 has infiltrated virtually every corner of the world. Since 1982, the silhouette has “earned its stripes” on concrete basketball courts and streets, European runway shows and other locales, making the newly-surfaced pair featuring orange tiger stripes fitting. Exclusive...
Nike Cooks Up Beef And Broccoli Air Force 1s With New Midsole Tooling
While celebrating its 40th year in circulation, anniversary-centered propositions for Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 silhouette have been extremely selective. With only a few months left to pay homage however, the aforementioned slate of offerings is including an ACG-centric build. Employing a disparate collaboration between rough suedes and ballistic mesh,...
Where To Buy The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force “Light Madder Root” + “University Blue”
Yoon Ahn made her intentions for the Air Adjust Force clear when she stepped foot onto the Nike HQ in 2021. And before she introduces her next project with the Swoosh, the AMBUSH designer will deliver two more collaborative versions of the aforementioned silhouette, this time dressing it up in much bolder colors.
