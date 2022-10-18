Read full article on original website
Boone County Supt. Matthew Turner tells state peers how ‘equity playbook’ helps reach all students
Superintendents across the state heard how the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) equity playbook is helping Boone County school district in its mission to serve all students. Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner joined KDE Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer Thomas Woods-Tucker at KDE’s monthly Superintendents Webcast Wednesday...
Fox 19
‘There is simply not enough money’ to maintain Forest Hills schools, superintendent says
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Forest Hills School District Superintendent Larry Hook paints a bleak picture of the district’s current finances in a statement and video released Wednesday morning. He will present further details at Wednesday evening’s school board meeting, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. “There is...
linknky.com
Three candidates seek election in Campbell County School Board District 4 race
Three candidates seek one seat on the Campbell County School Board this November. Incumbent Peggy Schultz is seeking reelection, while Barbara Weber and Nicole Broomall are looking for their first term. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school...
linknky.com
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card
This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
linknky.com
Here are the candidates vying to be the next Cold Spring mayor
Cold Spring Mayor D. Angelo Penque is seeking his third term this November, and his challenger Stephen Cunningham hopes to be elected for his first. Penque was elected Cold Spring mayor in 2015, and he said his top priority at the time was public safety. Today, he tells LINK nky that safety, specifically “creating a first-in-class Police Department,” has been one of his most significant accomplishments as mayor thus far.
WLWT 5
21st annual St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky coat drive underway
ERLANGER, Ky. — St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is in its 21st year of providing winter coats to adults and children in need. The demand for coats is expected to be high this winter with costly food prices and rising rent, leaving many without extra room in their budget for other necessities. St. Vincent de Paul believes everyone deserves to have a coat to keep warm this winter.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
linknky.com
In Cold Spring Council race, 10 campaign for six spots
There are six Cold Spring City Council incumbents facing four challengers in the Nov. 8 General Election. The race has 10 candidates running for the council, which has six elected slots. Paul Kloeker, Cindy Moore, Chris Ampfer, Lisa Schmidt Cavanaugh, Kenny Sears, and Adam Sandfoss seek reelection. Their competitors are...
linknky.com
Covington launches grant program to enhance public art
Aspiring artists in Covington can now find potential funding for their projects through a new grant program introduced to enhance public art in the city. Covington’s Quality of Place Grant program is competitively funded and supports the Economic Development Department’s strategic focus on “Experiencing Covington.” Up to $125,000 has been allocated by the city for the grant this fiscal year. Applicants can request a grant of $1,000 to $30,000.
linknky.com
Here are your candidates for Wilder City Council
The City of Wilder will have a non-competitive race on Nov. 8. Six candidates are looking to be elected to six seats. Five incumbents seek reelection: Andrew Williams, Sandy Ruschman-Decker, Kelly Meiser, Jim Profitt, and Robert Blankenship. Bradly Murphy is looking to be elected to his first term. Current councilmember...
Proposed zoning changes could build on $100M greenway project in west side
The city's proposal will enable a mix of new businesses, including restaurants and entertainment venues, to build near the greenway.
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
linknky.com
WATCH: Florence mayoral candidates answer questions in LINK nky forum
The candidates for Florence mayor appeared in a forum hosted by LINK nky on Monday. Due to technical difficulties, the forum did not stream live, but was recorded and is now available to view below. The candidates, Julie Metzger Aubuchon and Duane Froelicher, answer questions about traffic, pedestrian/cyclist safety, the...
linknky.com
How one NKY lawmaker wants to end vaping in schools
Northern Kentucky Rep. Mark Hart (R-Falmouth) wants to end vaping in schools, and he plans to introduce legislation in the 2023 Legislative Session intended to do just that. “We’re in the process of drafting legislation, which I hope to have ready and available to be filed first of January,” Hart said.
Ohio youth football coach gunned down after practice
CINCINNATI (AP) — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished. Jermaine Knox, 37, died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night, police said. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. Practice […]
linknky.com
LINK streetscapes: Newport on the Levee
When I was a kid, one of my favorite places to go was Newport on the Levee. I was mesmerized by the cooks at Dewey’s throwing dough and serving you the best pizza. Between that and the aquarium, there really wasn’t much more a kid could ask for. As I grew, my visits to the Levee became less frequent.
Fox 19
NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
Fox 19
Covington food pantry in need of help to keep feeding community
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A food pantry in Covington says they are in desperate need of help so they can feed people in the community. FOX19 NOW’s Kody Fisher has more on how you may be able to help out. If you want to donate to help families in...
Fox 19
Eric Deters, Kentucky governor candidate, charged after chasing nephew who flipped him off
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Republican candidate for governor Eric Deters has been charged with menacing and harassing communications related to a truck chase after a teenage nephew flipped him off near a family farm in Northern Kentucky, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. According to the criminal complaint...
linknky.com
Space Cowboys find galactic success in Northern Kentucky
They’re “Space Cowboys, bet you weren’t ready for that…” and the Independence-based restaurant group are lassoing galactic success throughout Northern Kentucky. “Yeah, it’s unique,” Bill Aseere, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group co-founder, said of the name. “We took it from our high school and college intramural teams names. We had softball and basketball teams and yeah, that name was inspired by the lyrics of the Steve Miller Band song ‘The Joker.’”
