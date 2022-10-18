ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone County Supt. Matthew Turner tells state peers how ‘equity playbook’ helps reach all students

Superintendents across the state heard how the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE’s) equity playbook is helping Boone County school district in its mission to serve all students. Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner joined KDE Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer Thomas Woods-Tucker at KDE’s monthly Superintendents Webcast Wednesday...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card

This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Here are the candidates vying to be the next Cold Spring mayor

Cold Spring Mayor D. Angelo Penque is seeking his third term this November, and his challenger Stephen Cunningham hopes to be elected for his first. Penque was elected Cold Spring mayor in 2015, and he said his top priority at the time was public safety. Today, he tells LINK nky that safety, specifically “creating a first-in-class Police Department,” has been one of his most significant accomplishments as mayor thus far.
COLD SPRING, KY
WLWT 5

21st annual St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky coat drive underway

ERLANGER, Ky. — St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is in its 21st year of providing winter coats to adults and children in need. The demand for coats is expected to be high this winter with costly food prices and rising rent, leaving many without extra room in their budget for other necessities. St. Vincent de Paul believes everyone deserves to have a coat to keep warm this winter.
ERLANGER, KY
WKRC

Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
LEBANON, OH
linknky.com

In Cold Spring Council race, 10 campaign for six spots

There are six Cold Spring City Council incumbents facing four challengers in the Nov. 8 General Election. The race has 10 candidates running for the council, which has six elected slots. Paul Kloeker, Cindy Moore, Chris Ampfer, Lisa Schmidt Cavanaugh, Kenny Sears, and Adam Sandfoss seek reelection. Their competitors are...
COLD SPRING, KY
linknky.com

Covington launches grant program to enhance public art

Aspiring artists in Covington can now find potential funding for their projects through a new grant program introduced to enhance public art in the city. Covington’s Quality of Place Grant program is competitively funded and supports the Economic Development Department’s strategic focus on “Experiencing Covington.” Up to $125,000 has been allocated by the city for the grant this fiscal year. Applicants can request a grant of $1,000 to $30,000.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Here are your candidates for Wilder City Council

The City of Wilder will have a non-competitive race on Nov. 8. Six candidates are looking to be elected to six seats. Five incumbents seek reelection: Andrew Williams, Sandy Ruschman-Decker, Kelly Meiser, Jim Profitt, and Robert Blankenship. Bradly Murphy is looking to be elected to his first term. Current councilmember...
WILDER, KY
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

WATCH: Florence mayoral candidates answer questions in LINK nky forum

The candidates for Florence mayor appeared in a forum hosted by LINK nky on Monday. Due to technical difficulties, the forum did not stream live, but was recorded and is now available to view below. The candidates, Julie Metzger Aubuchon and Duane Froelicher, answer questions about traffic, pedestrian/cyclist safety, the...
FLORENCE, KY
linknky.com

How one NKY lawmaker wants to end vaping in schools

Northern Kentucky Rep. Mark Hart (R-Falmouth) wants to end vaping in schools, and he plans to introduce legislation in the 2023 Legislative Session intended to do just that. “We’re in the process of drafting legislation, which I hope to have ready and available to be filed first of January,” Hart said.
KENTUCKY STATE
WDTN

Ohio youth football coach gunned down after practice

CINCINNATI (AP) — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished. Jermaine Knox, 37, died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night, police said. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital. Practice […]
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

LINK streetscapes: Newport on the Levee

When I was a kid, one of my favorite places to go was Newport on the Levee. I was mesmerized by the cooks at Dewey’s throwing dough and serving you the best pizza. Between that and the aquarium, there really wasn’t much more a kid could ask for. As I grew, my visits to the Levee became less frequent.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

NKY high schooler allegedly threatens to kill teacher, harm students

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky high school student was arrested Wednesday after making threats to harm students and staff at Conner High School, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Michael Helmig says the 14-year-old boy made threats on social media where he vaguely mentioned...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Space Cowboys find galactic success in Northern Kentucky

They’re “Space Cowboys, bet you weren’t ready for that…” and the Independence-based restaurant group are lassoing galactic success throughout Northern Kentucky. “Yeah, it’s unique,” Bill Aseere, Space Cowboys Restaurant Group co-founder, said of the name. “We took it from our high school and college intramural teams names. We had softball and basketball teams and yeah, that name was inspired by the lyrics of the Steve Miller Band song ‘The Joker.’”
INDEPENDENCE, KY

