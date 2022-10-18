Read full article on original website
Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players
Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
TMZ.com
Alabama's Jermaine Burton Allegedly Smacked Woman In Head After Tenn. Loss
9:32 AM PT -- Bama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the video ... saying, "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information." Alabama WR Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Tennessee Fan News
Unfortunately, former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was harassed during this past Saturday's game against Tennessee. Goode, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2015, announced on his Facebook page that fans threw their drink on him at the end of the game. “I don’t advocate violence but I had someone...
Tennessee's Gerald Mincey calls out Alabama's Will Anderson for his 'anxiety' admission
Alabama struggled mightily against , especially when it came to the pass rush. Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker was kept clean for most of the night by the offensive line. Star players such as Will Anderson and Dallas Turner were not in the backfield and were neutralized thanks to great blocking.
Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over
Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident
Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
College football player dies suddenly at 18, school announces
Mississippi State offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland died suddenly at the age of 18, head coach Mike Leach said. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Leach said in a statement. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a ...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors
This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
SEC Freshman Football Player Has Suddenly Died
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had heartbreaking news to share with the public. Offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has passed away. Leach announced in a statement that Westmoreland died suddenly. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Leach said in...
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Alabama investigates allegation player ran into Tennessee fan after Crimson Tide loss
Alabama is looking into an incident in which wide receiver Jermaine Burton appeared to make contact with a female Tennessee fan while coming off the field following Saturday’s loss. A video posted on TikTok showed Burton thrusting his right arm toward the woman’s head as she celebrated the Volunteers’...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy
The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court
Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
Four-star OL recruit flips back to Tigers
A 2023 recruit has decided to stay with Clemson following his decision last week to pursue other options. Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had re-committed to the Tigers despite decommiting last week due to family reasons prior to his visit at Florida State for their matchup with Clemson. The Peach State native had originally verbally committed to the Tigers back on July 5 after attending junior day last spring. “After a long time thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,”...
