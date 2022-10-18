ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Saban issues warning to Alabama players

Nick Saban is known for having disciplined teams, but penalties have been a big issue for Alabama this season. If that trend continues, the coach says jobs will be on the line. Alabama committed 17 penalties in Saturday’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. That was the most accepted penalties against the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Ryan Day Names 1 Ohio State Loss He'll Never Get Over

Ohio State takes on Iowa this weekend, and the Buckeyes own an undefeated record and the No. 2 ranking nationally. Back in 2017, the Buckeyes came to Kinnick Stadium with one loss but also a six-game winning streak. They left Iowa City on the wrong end of a 55-24 final score, their College Football Playoff hopes dashed.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces How Alabama Will Handle Field Rush Incident

Nick Saban responded to a video appearing to show Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female Tennessee fan who stormed the field after Saturday's game. Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Saban told reporters Wednesday that they're "aware of the situation" and "are currently working to gather more information." Courtesy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Nick Saban's Alabama football future uncertain after loss at Tennessee, other factors

This is not the Alabama that Nick Saban is used to during his illustrious tenure, according to Paul Finebaum, who said this week that he worries the seven-time national champion head coach is growing tired of the Crimson Tide's current state. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum questioned why Saban has lost his grip in the College Football Playoff race and detailed various factors leading to questions concerning his future.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer

Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

SEC Freshman Football Player Has Suddenly Died

On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had heartbreaking news to share with the public. Offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has passed away. Leach announced in a statement that Westmoreland died suddenly. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Leach said in...
STARKVILLE, MS
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to insane Alabama conspiracy

The Tennessee Volunteers upset the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday in an instant classic. The game featured everything from an offensive lineman using his projectile vomit as an intimidating tactic to a game-winning kick to Tennessee fans dumping the goalposts in the nearby river. But did the Volunteers beat the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7

Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Tuscaloosa News

Meet the University of Alabama's 2022 homecoming court

Five students have been named to the University of Alabama's homecoming court for 2022. The homecoming queen will be named at the pep rally and bonfire on the Quad, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will be crowned at halftime of the homecoming game against Mississippi State on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star OL recruit flips back to Tigers

A 2023 recruit has decided to stay with Clemson following his decision last week to pursue other options. Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had  re-committed to the Tigers despite decommiting last week due to family reasons prior to his visit at Florida State for their matchup with Clemson. The Peach State native had originally verbally committed to the Tigers back on July 5 after attending junior day last spring. “After a long time thinking, praying and reconsidering my family and I have decided that I will stay and continue to be committed to Clemson University,”...
CLEMSON, SC

