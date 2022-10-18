ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
msn.com

Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued

Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
Markets Insider

Dow jumps 600 points as US stocks extend big rally amid upbeat earnings

US stocks climbed Tuesday, extending gains from a day earlier, as stronger-than-expected earnings reports from Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson added to the upswing. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 futures climbed more than 2%, with Wall Street growing increasingly bullish despite a disappointing inflation report last week.
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
Los Angeles Times

Stocks lose ground as more earnings reports roll in; yields rise

A broad slide on Wall Street reversed two days of gains for stocks Wednesday, as Treasury yields climbed to multiyear highs, tempting traders with higher returns on relatively low-risk investments. The pullback came as investors reviewed a mix of quarterly reports from several companies. Netflix and United Airlines rose sharply...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
960 The Ref

Stocks give up an early gain and close lower on Wall Street

Stocks on Wall Street lost ground again Thursday, though the major indexes remained on pace for a weekly gain after a strong two-day rally earlier this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. Nearly three-fourths of the stocks in the benchmark index closed in the red, with retailers, banks and industrial companies among the biggest weights. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Small company stocks fell more than the broader market, pulling the Russell 2000 index 1.2% lower.
960 The Ref

Stocks surge on Wall Street; UK tax retreat welcomed

Stocks are marching higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, in the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses. The S&P 500 was up 2.9% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. Nearly every stock in the benchmark index rose, with the gains more than making up for its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 636 points, or 2.2%, to 30,270 and the Nasdaq rose 3.6%.
kalkinemedia.com

ASX 200 likely to fall; Wall Street dips on rate concerns

Australian shares are poised to end the week on a lower note. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 20 points or 0.3% lower on Friday. The Dow Jones fell 0.3%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.8%, and the NASDAQ ended 0.6% lower. Australian shares are poised...
Post Register

Asian shares fall after weak earnings pull Wall St lower

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Thursday after Wall Street benchmarks fell, reversing course after two days of gains. Wall Street futures were lower while oil prices were mixed.
Benzinga

JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Post Register

US markets on track for small gains ahead of more earnings

Wall Street was pointed toward gains early Thursday as investors awaited more corporate earnings reports for clues about how companies and consumers are handling persistent, four-decade high inflation. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.3% and futures for the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1%.
Post Register

Stocks struggle for direction on Wall Street; Tesla slides

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to an uneven start on Wall Street as markets struggle to find direction amid more mixed news on company earnings. The S&P 500 was just barely in the red in the early going Thursday, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was just barely in the green, and so was a measure of small-company stocks. Treasury yields continue to climb further into multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages and other loans. Tesla fell about 8% after saying it will miss its target for vehicle deliveries this year.

