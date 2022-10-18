Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike
After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
kalw.org
Sutter Health to pay multi-million settlement in federal suit
Federal law enforcement officials from various agencies announced the deal with the Sacramento-based health care provider Monday in San Francisco. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Stephanie M. Hinds said, in a statement, that Sutter Health agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it billed government health programs for lab tests performed by others.
kezi.com
Bay Area Hospital workers submit petition to recall hospital directors
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Thousands of signatures were submitted to the Coos County Clerk Tuesday in an effort by the Save Bay Area Hospital PAC to recall two Bay Area Hospital directors. The Save Bay Area Hospital PAC says they are a committee formed to promote accountability among the board...
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs
California college students are now living in tents after being evicted for not paying their rent; activist groups such as the “Interfaith Tent City” have been started to help combat this eviction crisis.
SFGate
Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers
Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
Parents don't need to vote Republican to send a message to Gavin Newsom
"While many have mentally moved on from school closures, as a parent and concerned Californian, I cannot."
List of people owed unclaimed money published by Santa Clara County
(BCN) — Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county’s Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the […]
What Gavin Newsom ending California's COVID state of emergency really means
"It will probably have its most meaningful impact on the day-to-day lives of Californians at the county level."
Why are so many California college students dropping out?
The decision to drop out of college is not an easy one, and California's college dropout rate is much higher than the national average, according to a study from Education Data.
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
Governor Gavin Newsom announces a $50,000 reward in Bakersfield cold case
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards in several cases around the state, including Bakersfield.
Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
KTVU FOX 2
Schools work to support students suffering from pandemic learning loss
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - State test scores from the past two years show the pandemic put children behind on key learning benchmarks leaving behind a learning gap that districts are now working to close. Ed Source recently requested state data from 10 of the largest districts which showed sharp declines...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed Apologizes for Comments About Hondurans
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is apologizing for comments she made during a show earlier this month. Breed was all smiles at an event at Manny’s in the Mission Wednesday night. She was there to talk about the positives of San Francisco. Breed left without answering any questions from...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Morgan Hill School Conflict Leaves Students In Limbo
On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers' seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of the...
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
COVID Dashboard: Cases rise in Santa Cruz County as new Omicron subvariant shows up in Bay Area
Local and state data on COVID-19
SFGate
City Councilmember Retires From Council, Citing Health Reasons
Colma City Councilmember Diana Colvin has retired from the council, citing health reasons. Colvin's current term on the council does not end until 2024. She served four terms on the council and served as mayor in 2010, 2015 and 2021. "Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City...
Santa Clara Valley has some of the poorest air quality in the Bay Area — the reason why
AIR QUALITY IN the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area — and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
Mayor London Breed frustrated by tech's slow return to San Francisco
Mayor Breed acknowledged the city's downtown area will not be the same as before the pandemic.
