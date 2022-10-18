ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

San José Spotlight

‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike

After two years of stalled contract negotiations, Santa Clara County doctors say they’ve had enough. Valley Physicians Group, a union representing 450 county-employed doctors, has submitted a strike notice this week with the intention to hit the picket line Nov. 1. More than 100 doctors and health care workers rallied in front of Santa Clara... The post ‘Time’s up’: Santa Clara County doctors to strike appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

Sutter Health to pay multi-million settlement in federal suit

Federal law enforcement officials from various agencies announced the deal with the Sacramento-based health care provider Monday in San Francisco. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Stephanie M. Hinds said, in a statement, that Sutter Health agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it billed government health programs for lab tests performed by others.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Da Announces Appeal Of Dismissal Of Lawsuit Against Ada Lawyers

Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

An ominous warning for California economy

Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves

Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Schools work to support students suffering from pandemic learning loss

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - State test scores from the past two years show the pandemic put children behind on key learning benchmarks leaving behind a learning gap that districts are now working to close. Ed Source recently requested state data from 10 of the largest districts which showed sharp declines...
SFGate

City Councilmember Retires From Council, Citing Health Reasons

Colma City Councilmember Diana Colvin has retired from the council, citing health reasons. Colvin's current term on the council does not end until 2024. She served four terms on the council and served as mayor in 2010, 2015 and 2021. "Unfortunately, I can no longer give 100% to the City...
COLMA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Clara Valley has some of the poorest air quality in the Bay Area — the reason why

AIR QUALITY IN the South Bay is worse than neighboring parts of the San Francisco Bay Area — and it hits underserved communities hardest. According to data compiled by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, ozone levels are consistently higher in the San Jose area because of traffic congestion, weather and topography. Local studies show air pollution causes health issues like asthma, and communities of color and low-income neighborhoods tend to see higher levels of pollution than wealthier, whiter neighborhoods due to their proximity to highways and industrial areas.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

