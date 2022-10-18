Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdrb.com
Police say deadly shooting at Jeffersonville apartment complex was 'deliberate act'
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have now identified a woman who died after she was shot to death in Jeffersonville earlier this week. According to Clark County Coroner Billy Scott, that woman has been identified as La'Aundra Owens, of Louisville. The Jeffersonville Police Department said the shooting took place shortly...
Wave 3
Man wounded in late night shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after he was shot late Wednesday night in the Russell neighborhood. The shooting happened around Midnight in the 2600 block of W. Chestnut. Louisville Metro police officers called to the location found the victim, an adult man, who had been shot in the leg.
wdrb.com
Authorities say suspect in Frankfort Avenue warehouse fire left scene 'with his leg on fire'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities arrested a man in connection with an arson fire that caused major damage to a storage facility on Frankfort Avenue. According to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department, 47-year-old Jeffrey Burton was arrested in connection with the Sunday, Oct. 9, fire at the A-1 Self Storage warehouse at 2133 Frankfort Ave.
WLKY.com
Police ID woman fatally struck by barrage of gunfire in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have released the name of a woman found dead in a vehicle in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found La’Aundra Owens — age not provided...
Woman who died after 'barrage of gunfire' identified, police investigating
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police identified the woman who died after being shot to death on the morning of Oct. 17. Jeffersonville Police said they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers said when they arrived on scene they located...
wdrb.com
Louisville police: 2nd JCPS school burglarized within 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men were caught breaking into a JCPS school in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. According to court documents, 48-year-old Mark Skaggs and 48-year-old David Hayes were arrested by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say they were...
Investigators seek information on man's 2020 death at Nowhere Bar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Investigators with DPJ Consulting want to speak with anyone who may have information about the January 2020 death of Christopher McKinney. McKinney was a patron at Nowhere Bar on Bardstown Road in Louisville where he died after an altercation with a bouncer of the establishment. According...
wdrb.com
Louisville Police searching for man missing since Louder than Life concert
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help to find a man who hasn't been heard from by family members since late September. According to a post on the LMPD Twitter page, family members have not seen or hear from 23-year-old Tristin Gillispie since he came to Louisville for Louder than Life on Sept. 24. Police have not said where Gillispie is from.
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on suspects in burglary at JCPS high school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro police are searching for the persons who burglarized one of the district’s high schools this morning. The burglary happened around 3 a.m. at Central High School, located at 1130 W. Chestnut. Surveillance video shows two men in...
wdrb.com
Stabbing in west Louisville leaves man in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed early Tuesday in west Louisville. It happened around 1:15 a.m. at 34th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Elizabeth Ruoff. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition, Ruoff said.
Wave 3
Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
wdrb.com
Police arrest 2 suspects in armed robbery of Clarksville Smoke Shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people who accused of robbing a Clarksville business have been arrested. The robbery happened at EZ Smoke Shop on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville earlier this month. The business owner and police said the suspects were regular customers. On Wednesday afternoon, about a dozen police officers...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition following shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.
wdrb.com
Report rules 4-year-old Serenity McKinney's death was a homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eight months after the body of a 4-year-old was found in a wooded area near the Bullitt-Jefferson County line, a medical examiner's report details new information about her death. Serenity McKinney was reported missing in February 2022 after her maternal grandparents said they had not seen...
Louisville Cardinal
LMPD confronts armed man near medical school
BRIEF: At 8:36am on Oct. 18, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confronted an individual armed with a handgun at Jackson Street and Gray Street, near the U of L School of Medicine. LMPD described the suspect as follows: “[A] black male wearing a black covering on his face, red...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged in Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville man charged in connection to a Taylor Berry neighborhood homicide has been indicted. The Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Hunter Williams Thrasher, 23, charging him with one count of murder, one count of obscuring the identity of a machine over $10,000, one count of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of corpse, one county criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, and for being a persistent felony offender in the second degree, according to a release from the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after shooting leaves 1 dead at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting left one person dead Monday morning at a Jeffersonville apartment complex. According to a written statement from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. off Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments.
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
wdrb.com
Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
