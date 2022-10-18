Registered Dietitians Sound Off on the Best Diet and Workout Plan for People With an Endomorph Body Type

iStock

Hourglass, rectangle, pear … what shape do you associate with your body? Perhaps you’ve never thought about it or you even consider it mildly offensive. Is there really a benefit to assigning your body a certain shape?

While no shape is “good” or “bad,” some dietitians do believe figuring out what your body type is can be beneficial. “It’s important to work with your body instead of against it,” says registered dietitian Kayley George, RD, who specializes in weight loss. George explains that there are so many different diet plans out there that it’s important to take a personalized approach; one way of eating and working out will not work for everyone. “It’s important to design your diet around what works best for your body and lifestyle,” she says.

The endomorph body type is one specific body type, describing people who are either apple- or pear-shaped—and eating an endomorph diet, or a diet geared toward those with this body type, may help. “Endomorph body types tend to carry more weight around their midsection,” George says. “Their weight is often in their hips, thighs and lower abdomen,” adds registered dietitian and From Burnout To Balance author Patricia Bannan, RDN.

Again, it bears repeating that the endomorph body type is not “better” or “worse” than other body types. It’s simply describing a body type that exists. If you do have this body type, you may benefit from following the endomorph diet, which includes an eating plan and workout tips specifically for people with this body type.

What Determines One’s Body Type?

According to Bannan, there are a lot of different factors that determine what someone’s body type is. This can include genetics, skeletal frame, eating patterns, physical activity habits, gender and age. “As with most things, it’s a combination of nature and nurture,” George says. “You tend to see family members who have the same ‘build.’ Nothing is set in stone but you also have to be mindful of your natural build.”

Bannan says that the distribution of fat in certain regions of the body can have an impact on health conditions, which is why it is important to be mindful of your body type. “Endomorphs typically have a harder time losing weight, so understanding how the body responds to certain foods and exercises can also help tailor efforts to specific goals,” she says. “For example, since endomorphs usually have a higher body fat percentage, the focus can be on lowering body fat and increasing lean muscle mass.”

If you have an endomorph body type and want to lose weight in a healthy way, both dietitians say that there are specific eating and fitness guidelines to consider.

What Should Someone With an Endomorph Body Type Eat and Not Eat?

“An endomorph body type is often caused by excessively high cortisol levels, which increases glucose [blood sugar] levels, resulting in an increase in insulin,” George says. She explains that insulin is in charge of transporting glucose into cells for energy use or to be stored for later use as fat. “Over time, if glucose levels remain high, the body will store the excess glucose as fat and cause stubborn midsection fat storage,” she says.

To combat this, Bannan recommends that endomorphs focus on lean proteins, complex carbs (including a lot of fiber-rich, plant-based foods) and healthy fats. “This promotes lean muscle mass retention while also balancing blood sugars,” she says. “It also provides the benefit of antioxidants in many fruits and vegetables, and anti-inflammatory effects of omega-3s.”

George adds that it’s also important for people with an endomorph body type to eat consistently every day and control portion sizes. “Eating three meals a day with two snacks will better help stabilize blood sugar and curb cravings that might cause one to overeat,” she says. “Skipping meals and waiting to eat until later in the day can actually cause our body to enter ‘starvation mode’ and start to store fat instead of using it for energy.”

It’s also important to be mindful of what foods to avoid. Bannan says that people with this body type should minimize foods high in saturated fats, simple carbohydrates and added sugars. George agrees, saying that highly refined carbohydrates are especially important to minimize. “These foods tend to be low in fiber and high in saturated fat, which increases blood glucose levels quickly. This can disrupt hunger cues,” she says.

Foods recommended for people with an endomorph body type:

Vegetables

Fruit

Whole grains

Beans

Chickpeas

Lean protein (such as tofu, skinless, white meat poultry and lean beef)

Seafood

Dairy (as long as you do not have a sensitivity or allergy)

Eggs

Oils high in omega-3s, such as olive oil and avocado oil

Foods recommended that people with an endomorph body type should minimize or avoid:

Pastries

Chips

Pasta

Fried food

Foods or drinks with added sugar

Foods high in saturated fat (such as sausage, bacon and butter)

Workout Tips for People With an Endomorph Body Type

Since people with an endomorph body type typically have a higher percentage of body fat, Bannan says that when it comes to working out, it can be helpful to focus on muscle building and muscle retention. “Muscle is much more metabolically active tissue than fat, so it will enhance metabolism,” she says.

To put this into practice, Bannan says to incorporate a mix of strength-training exercises, high-intensity interval training and cardio-based exercises. George agrees that mixing it up this way is the best way to go. Some workout examples she recommends incorporating into your routine include:

HIIT : Jogging or running for 30 seconds followed by one to two minutes of walking or less intense activity, repeating for 30 to 45 minutes

Jogging or running for 30 seconds followed by one to two minutes of walking or less intense activity, repeating for 30 to 45 minutes 45-minute cardio blocks : Such as brisk walking, jogging or cycling

: Such as brisk walking, jogging or cycling Resistance/strength training

Yoga or Pilates

In general, Bannan says that everyone’s body is different, so if something recommended here isn’t working for you, don’t sweat it (no pun intended). “Keep in mind the key elements that can lead to your optimal health, and have a realistic plan to reach your goals that will be sustainable and enjoyable,” she says.

That’s good advice no matter what your body type.

