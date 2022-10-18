Read full article on original website
Science Daily
A broader definition of learning could help stimulate interdisciplinary research
We often conceive of learning through the lens of cramming for an exam or teaching a dog to sit, but humans and other mammals aren't the only entities capable of adapting to their environment -- schools of fish, robots, and even our genes can learn new behaviors, explain Jan De Houwer and Sean Hughes (Ghent University) in a new Perspectives on Psychological Science article. Embracing a broader definition of learning that includes any behavioral adaption developed in response to regular features of an environment could help researchers collaborate across the fields of psychology, computer science, sociology, and genetics, De Houwer explained in an interview.
Science Daily
Evidence that marine conservation mitigates climate change
Marine protected areas act as a safeguard for oceans, seas, and estuaries. These zones help to preserve the plants and animals that call these waters home, but the benefits of protected areas extend far beyond their boundaries. In a review publishing October 21 in the journal One Earth, a team of researchers explain how marine protected areas help to sequester carbon and foster ecological and social adaption to climate change.
Science Daily
The science of how plants register trauma catches a new wave
Longstanding theories of how plants rely on calcium waves to respond systemically to wounding and other stresses have been given fresh perspective. John Innes Centre researchers have shown that calcium waves are not a primary response, but rather they are a secondary response to a wave of amino acids released from the wound.
Science Daily
New flexible, steerable device placed in live brains by minimally invasive robot
The early-stage research tested the delivery and safety of the new implantable catheter design in two sheep to determine its potential for use in diagnosing and treating diseases in the brain. If proven effective and safe for use in people, the platform could simplify and reduce the risks associated with...
Science Daily
Improving light absorption in perovskite/Si tandem solar cells
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology(UNIST) A research team, affiliated with UNIST has succeeded in achieving a power conversion efficiency (PEC) of 23.50% in a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell built with a special textured anti-reflective coating (ARC) polymeric film. According to the research team, the PCE of the device with the ARC film was sustained for 120 hours, maintaining 91% of its initial value.
Science Daily
Scared of injections? Try a wearable soft robot to ease aversion to needles
While most of us are never without our smartphones, robots may also soon become indispensable companions. It certainly seems so based on the recent experiments conducted by researchers in Japan, who developed a hand-held soft robot that can improve the experience of patients while undergoing potentially unpleasant medical procedures, such as injections.
Science Daily
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf -- the most common type of star in the universe -- appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large...
Science Daily
What happens if your circadian rhythms are out of whack?
Scientists discovered an important molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms, according to a new paper co-authored by a University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute investigator and led by the Scripps Research Institute in California. Circadian rhythms, sometimes called the "biological clock," is the cellular process that...
