Oxford Eagle
Moe’s BBQ launches Tall Tales Tuesdays
Moe’s BBQ just off the square will feature the very best in subjects and storytellers during their new monthly features. With Halloween nearing, Moe’s first monthly feature will take place on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a discussion of Oxford’s five most famous ghost stories, by Stark Miller. Teresa Blair will follow with “The Ghosts of Mississippi.”
panolian.com
North Delta School Crowns Queen
Betsy Wolfe was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen at Friday night’s Green Wave football game. Pictured with Queen Betsy Wolfe is head of school Eric Robertson, Rodney Wolfe, father of the Queen, and 2021 Queen Sonni Smith. The North Delta Homecoming Court included maids (from left) freshman Jada Bryant, sophomore Ella Nichopoulos, juniors Liza Clark and Emily Wells, senior Millie Williams, Queen Betsy Wolfe, seniors Sophie Williams and Kelli Jo Manues, junior Emma Nichopoulos, sophomore Baylee Selby, and freshman Hallie Melton. (Kim Young).
ourmshome.com
One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi
The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
Oxford Eagle
The TECH plays key role in developing vocational career skills
Nicknamed “The TECH,” the Oxford-Lafayette School of Applied Technology is a vocational institution that welcomes students from both Lafayette High School and Oxford High School. Nestled in a grove of trees on Highway 7 South, the TECH first opened in the 1970s and has provided a large variety of technical programs for students ever since.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss students featured on nation television commercial
Several students were featured in the debut of the University of Mississippi’s new television commercial Sept. 17 during the football game between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech on ABC. The 30-second commercial, titled “Where are You Going,” features Ole Miss students describing their personal aspirations paired with popular spots...
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
Oxford Eagle
Historic Preservation Commission denies demolition of historic 10th Street home
The Historic Preservation Commission denied the demolition of a property located at 1431 South 10th Street. Siting termite damage, representatives of the homeowner pleaded for permission to demolish and rebuild. While neighbors spoke at the meeting to voice their support of the demolition, the Commission ultimately decided that the damage...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
Oxford Eagle
Rebel legend Carol Ross selected to the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023
JACKSON, Miss. – Legendary Former Ole Miss women’s basketball coach and player Carol Ross has been selected as a member of the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023, the organization announced Wednesday. The Oakland, Mississippi, native, played for the Rebels from 1977-81 and only just beginning...
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
Oxford Eagle
Ole miss men’s basketball hypes season at SEC Tipoff ’23
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss men’s basketball head coach Kermit Davis, junior Matthew Murrell and sophomore Daeshun Ruffin represented the Rebels at the first in-person conference media day since 2019 at the 2023 SEC Tipoff at the Grand Bohemian Hotel on Wednesday. The trio discussed the upcoming 2022-23...
Police called after man in Halloween mask chases woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police say a man caused physical fear when he chased a woman down a city street Monday while wearing a mask. Rashe France, 22, was charged with assault following the incident on Chaparral Lane. The victim said she was walking on Chaparral when a man in a white mask jumped out […]
Second suspect in death of University of Mississippi student captured; truck involved in accident located
The second suspect in the death of an Ole Miss student early Sunday has been arrested. According to the Oxford Police Department, Seth Rokitka was taken into custody at 8:30 a.m. Monday. His truck was found wrecked in Marshall County. It has since been recovered and impounded. Rokitka and Tristan...
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Oct. 15-18
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. Oct. 15. Andrew Smith, 21....
Mississippi hit-and-run victim killed while celebrating 21st birthday
OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– A University of Mississippi student was killed while celebrating a major milestone. Family and friends of Walker Fielder told WREG he had just turned 21 years old the night his life was cut short in a hit-and-run in downtown Oxford. Now his family is in disbelief as they struggle with the tragic […]
Woman killed in Whitehaven shooting, crash identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Southaven woman is dead after police say she was shot in the head while driving her car in Whitehaven Monday. A police incident report has identified the victim as 33-year-old Vanity Macklin. Police say Macklin was driving a late model Volkswagen Jetta with two children inside when it crashed into a utility […]
