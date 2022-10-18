LI social worker could face charges after over 300 animals found in her home

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The ASPCA rescued over 300 animals from the home of a 51-year-old social worker in Brookhaven on Tuesday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The filthy residence was also housing over 100,000 roaches, investigators estimated.

“When ASPCA responders arrived on the property, it was clear immediate intervention was necessary to remove hundreds of neglected animals from the inhumane and brutal conditions they were subjected to and provide them with expert care,” said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA president and CEO. “The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has developed a task force dedicated to helping animals in need, and we commend them for prioritizing efforts to stop animal neglect and cruelty in their communities."

The district attorney’s office first started looking into the woman’s residence when firefighters responded to an alarm that one of her social work clients set off.

The ASPCA removed 150 birds, 118 rabbits, 15 cats, seven tortoises and three snakes, all of which are expected to survive.

The town condemned the house, and the prosecutor’s office is considering charging the woman with violating agriculture and markets laws.