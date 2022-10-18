Syringe-wielding man robs Manhattan Home Depot: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man shoplifted from a Manhattan Home Depot store and threatened a worker with a syringe before fleeing, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect entered the store at 40 West 23rd St. on Sept. 22 at around 3:22 p.m. and took various items off the store shelves and placed them in a backpack.

When he exited the store, cops said the man pulled out a syringe needle and pointed it at the worker before exiting to parts unknown.

The value of the tools removed is around $220. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The suspect, who according to police was between the ages of 25 and 30, was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a gray hooded sweater, a yellow neon jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a blue New York Yankees hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS .