Thieves pretending to have gun steal $1K, cellphones from Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Brooklyn deli while simulating a gun earlier this month, according to authorities.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, the suspects entered the Wesam Deli located at 1117 Broadway in Bushwick, then pretended to have a gun and stole approximately $1,000 from the cash register.

The suspects then stole cigarettes and two cellphones before fleeing on foot to parts unknown.

The value of the property removed is approximately $2,300.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The suspects are described as a man and a woman with medium skin complexion and approximately in their 20's.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).