Thieves pretending to have gun steal $1K, cellphones from Brooklyn deli
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Brooklyn deli while simulating a gun earlier this month, according to authorities.
Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, the suspects entered the Wesam Deli located at 1117 Broadway in Bushwick, then pretended to have a gun and stole approximately $1,000 from the cash register.
The suspects then stole cigarettes and two cellphones before fleeing on foot to parts unknown.
The value of the property removed is approximately $2,300.
There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
The suspects are described as a man and a woman with medium skin complexion and approximately in their 20's.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Comments / 4