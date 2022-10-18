ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Thieves pretending to have gun steal $1K, cellphones from Brooklyn deli

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PJ0A_0ie16Mk000

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Brooklyn deli while simulating a gun earlier this month, according to authorities.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, the suspects entered the Wesam Deli located at 1117 Broadway in Bushwick, then pretended to have a gun and stole approximately $1,000 from the cash register.

The suspects then stole cigarettes and two cellphones before fleeing on foot to parts unknown.

The value of the property removed is approximately $2,300.

There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

The suspects are described as a man and a woman with medium skin complexion and approximately in their 20's.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Suspect in ENY Robbery of Senior Caught the Next Day

A Brooklyn man was caught on surveillance video robbing an 82-year-old woman — and was then nabbed a day later when he tried to rob another victim a block away, cops said. Timothy Thompson, 42, approached the elderly woman at the corner of Miller and New Lots avenues in East […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man sought in Brooklyn shooting had a gun when caught for fare evasion at Coney Island subway station, said cops

A person of interest in a Brooklyn shooting was armed with a loaded .357 magnum pistol when officers arrested him for fare evasion at the Coney Island subway station, cops said Thursday. It was the second time in two days that cops found a gun on someone trying to skirt the fare at the Stillwell Ave. stop, police and MTA officials said. Wilfredo Serrano, 20, was caught entering the station ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman punched, robbed in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A crook repeatedly punched a woman during a robbery inside a Midwood subway station on Tuesday, according to police. The victim, 43, was standing on a platform inside the Avenue I station on the F line around 6:30 a.m. when a man punched her in the head several times and took […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in Brooklyn robbery of woman, 82: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the robbery of an 82-year-old woman in East New York that sent the victim tumbling to the ground, after he was allegedly tied to a second attempted mugging, according to authorities. Timothy Thompson, 42, is charged with robbery and assault in connection to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 66, randomly attacked by group in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group attacked a 66-year-old man without provocation on a Brighton Beach street Tuesday, according to police. The victim was walking near Brighton Beach Avenue and Brighton 7th Street around 12:55 p.m. when a group approached him from behind, punched him in the back of the head, and ran off, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

4 charged with murder in shooting outside Queens recording studio: NYPD

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Four men are accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man in the head in front of a Queens recording studio over the summer, police said Wednesday. Savion Johnson, 19, Omar Gaines, 19, and Warren Burgess, 33, were arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the killing of Tyda Darden on June […]
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Facing armed kidnapping allegations on S.I., he cuts deal with prosecutors. Victim passed desperate note to bank teller for help.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Facing the possibility of decades in prison, a Queens man accused of an armed assault and kidnapping on Staten Island has opted to cut his losses. Jahlil Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty last month in Supreme Court, St. George, to second-degree criminal weapon possession in connection with the 2021 incident.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy