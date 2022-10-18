Read full article on original website
2 Semiconductor Stocks With 149% to 178% Upside, According to Wall Street
A tumbling stock market is an ideal opportunity for long-term investors to go shopping. Although semiconductor stocks have been pummeled in 2022, the industry offers double-digit growth potential throughout the decade. Wall Street's high-water price targets for these two widely owned chipmakers implies some hefty upside. You’re reading a free...
CNBC
We're continuing to reduce our semiconductor exposure with a sale of AMD
This small sale of AMD is consistent with what we explained last Monday when downgrading our rating of the semiconductor stock to a 2. While this AMD move is a tough sale to make after its nasty decline this year — and we regret not selling more before the collapse of the PC industry — we believe it's necessary to reduce our exposure to semiconductors.
As China Weakness, PC Market Downturn Take Toll On Semiconductor Sector Ahead Of Q3 Results, Analyst Recommends These Chip Stocks
Shares of chipmakers have come under significant selling pressure in recent sessions amid negative preannouncements and the U.S. clampdown on China exports. Ahead of semiconductor earnings, a KeyBanc analyst offered his take on what to expect from these companies. China Front And Center Of Weakness: Analyst John Vinh sees semiconductor...
Motley Fool
1 Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dominant position in the foundry space is helping it take advantage of healthy semiconductor demand. The company's relationship with the likes of Apple and the growing demand for chips in the automotive and IoT verticals will be long-term tailwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
$5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 10 Years
These supercharged stocks offer multi-bagger opportunities for the next decade and beyond.
CNBC
Wall Street eyes auto industry earnings for signs of 'demand destruction'
DETROIT – Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, U.S. automakers and dealers have seen record profits as demand outpaced supplies of new cars amid supply chain problems. But with interest rates rising, inflation at record highs and recession fears looming, Wall Street is closely watching third-quarter...
msn.com
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
Slide 1 of 11: The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a company has faith in itself. The Democrats are set to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.The tax - which has been supported in the past by high-profile Democrats including Senator Elizabeth Warren - is unlikely to be welcomed by investors.A buyback is when a company repurchases its own shares in the marketplace. It returns money to investors by boosting the company's stock price, while also boosting key performance metrics such as earnings per share.Mega-cap companies including Apple and Facebook parent Meta Platforms have been major proponents of stock buybacks in recent years.And the top 20 S&P 500 companies spent a record $118 billion buying back their own shares in the first quarter of 2022, up 70% from the same quarter in 2021, according to index data. Over the last five years, that number rises to a staggering $1.24 trillion.Here are the 10 companies that have spent most on stock buybacks so far this year.
Dow beats Q3 estimates, plans $1 billion in cost cuts as energy prices rise
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Chemicals giant Dow Inc (DOW.N) on Thursday beat third-quarter profit estimates and outlined plans to cut costs by $1 billion next year to combat soaring European energy prices and a looming recession, sending its shares up 5%.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Are Beating Expectations In the Bear Market
Walgreens' stock has taken a beating this year, but the company's recent results are encouraging. PepsiCo delivered strong performance in the latest quarter, including 20% growth in a key segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
US Stocks Could Continue Momentum 3rd Day Straight As Earnings Drive Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Higher — Netflix, Tesla, Chip-Equipment Stocks In Focus
The U.S. index futures point to a higher opening by stocks on Wednesday following the strong runup seen in the previous two sessions. Tuesday, the major indices gap opened higher but gave back some of the gains over the course of the session before moving broadly sideways in a consolidation move. Traders were reacting to positive earnings from companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT, mixed economic tidings and a decline in oil prices.
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Benzinga
Rising Lithium Prices Lift Ganfeng and Tianqi – But Not Equally
Tianqi and Ganfeng have issued major upside profit alerts, both boosted by surging prices for lithium that is their core product. Despite the big profit gains, investors are more bullish on Tianqi as the company bounces back from a debt crisis two years ago. By Doug Young. A rising tide...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy
Personal computer sales fell sharply in the third quarter. AMD, Nvidia, and Intel are already struggling due to the contraction in PC shipments. However, one of these chipmakers is doing well despite the headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The Most Popular Stocks at Dividend Stocks Rock
Their top 10 favorites stocks greatly outperformed the S&P 500 over the past ten years.
Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.98% to 30,720.61 while the NASDAQ rose 1.29% to 10,818.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.78% to 3,723.90. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares climbed 2.2%...
Nokia sees improved 3Q profit, sales on strong demand for 5G
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia reported substantially improved third-quarter profits and higher sales Thursday on the back of strong demand for 5G technology from operators.The company, based in Espoo, Finland, reported net profit of 551 million euros ($539 million) for the July-September period, up 19% from 463 million euros a year earlier. Net income attributable to shareholders was up 21% at 550 million euros from 454 million euros a year earlier. Nokia’s reported sales were up 16% to 6.2 billion euros.CEO Pekka Lundmark said the company's third-quarter performance “demonstrates we are delivering on our ambition to accelerate growth.”“As...
TechCrunch
Tesla Q3 revenue falls short of expectations, while energy unit shows growth
Shares fell 3.5% in after-hours trading following the earnings release. Tesla’s net income for the third quarter was $3.3 billion nearly double the $1.62 billion it earned in the same period last year. The company said profits were squeezed by increases in raw material costs as well as issues ramping up production at its Germany and Texas factories as well as 4680 battery cell production. Tesla also cited a strengthening dollar as another factor in its third quarter results.
Why Lam Research Shares Are Rising
Lam Research Corporation LRCX shares are trading higher by 0.98% to $333.33 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales figures and issued guidance. What Happened?. Lam Research reported quarterly earnings of $10.42 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.55. The company also reported quarterly sales...
