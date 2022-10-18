ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 19 Men’s Golf preview: East Lake Cup

Format: 18 holes of stroke play on Monday, Match Play on Tuesday and Wednesday. Where: East Lake Golf Club (Atlanta, Ga.) Television: Golf Channel will provide live coverage on all three days (2-5 p.m. CT) About the East Lake Cup: The eighth annual East Lake Cup features the four semifinalists...
No. 1 Volleyball sweeps West Virginia

The Longhorns (15-1, 7-1) tied their season-high with a .380 hitting percentage and had a season-best 14 total blocks. Texas also held West Virginia to just an 0.52 hitting percentage, the best by Texas this season. This was the fourth-straight match for the Longhorns to have double-digit blocks, led by...
No. 20/21 Football falls at No. 11 Oklahoma State, 41-34

STILLWATER, Okla. – No. 20 Texas led 31-17 but could not close it out on the road at No. 11 Oklahoma State as the Longhorns were defeated 41-34 on Saturday. Bijan Robinson ran for 140 yards and scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the game. KEY STATISTICS.
Swimming & Diving takes down Texas A&M, Indiana

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas men's and women's swimming and diving teams had a strong performance in their double dual meet against Texas A&M and Indiana on Friday. The Texas men dominated Texas A&M 220-80 and pulled off a close victory against Indiana, 155-145. On the women's side Texas beat the Aggies 209-89 and Indiana 200-100.
Taylor Jones selected to Lisa Leslie Award watch list

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Women's Basketball junior Taylor Jones was named to the 20 player watch list for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced on Friday. The Longhorns are one of three programs in NCAA...
Softball rolls past Odessa College to close fall campaign, 21-1 (10 inn.)

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 fall campaign is officially in the books as Texas softball banged out 21 hits while blasting past Odessa College on Friday night at Red & Charline McCombs Field, 21-1 (10 inn.). Major Players. Junior outfielder Bella Dayton (3-for-5, two runs, double, triple, six RBIs);...
