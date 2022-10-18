Penn State is in search of a big rebound win this weekend when they host Minnesota for this year’s whiteout game in Beaver Stadium. The primetime game lost a little bit of its luster last weekend when Penn State got blown out on the road at Michigan and Minnesota suffered its second loss of the year, but the importance of a win this week is still pretty high for both schools. Penn State is a slight favorite in the game, but what does ESPN’s Football Power Index middle have to say about it? Penn State should still be favored in all...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO