ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

ESPN ranks the nine remaining undefeated teams in college football

Week 7 of the college football season was one of the most exciting in a long time, with three AP Top-25 games between unbeaten teams. The most notable of those happened in Knoxville and saw Tennessee overcome a demon to beat Nick Saban and Alabama. Others are going to prove to have a major impact in the Big 12 and Big Ten East races. Through all of this, ESPN is continuing its practice of ranking unbeaten teams.
GEORGIA STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten Power Rankings: Smash-mouth Michigan moves ahead of idle Ohio State into top spot

Call it Wally Pipp week. Pipp was the New York Yankees first baseman who in 1925 sat out a game with a headache. His replacement? Lou Gehrig, who played the next 2,130 consecutive games. Michigan won’t retain the No. 1 spot for that long, but with their 41-17 drubbing of previously undefeated Penn State, the Wolverines take advantage of Ohio State “sitting out” a week to move atop the rankings. The Buckeyes can regain their lofty position, but for now they’ve been “Wally Pipped.”
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How ESPN’s FPI predicts Penn State’s remaining schedule, starting with Minnesota

Penn State is in search of a big rebound win this weekend when they host Minnesota for this year’s whiteout game in Beaver Stadium. The primetime game lost a little bit of its luster last weekend when Penn State got blown out on the road at Michigan and Minnesota suffered its second loss of the year, but the importance of a win this week is still pretty high for both schools. Penn State is a slight favorite in the game, but what does ESPN’s Football Power Index middle have to say about it? Penn State should still be favored in all...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Big Ten basketball: Indiana, Iowa lead the way in KenPom 2022-23 preseason rankings

College basketball statistician Ken Pomeroy has unveiled his ratings ahead of the 2022-23 season, and the Big Ten's power rating has slipped to third behind the Big 12 and the SEC. A big reason why is the lack of true star power. KenPom does not have one Big Ten team in the top 10 nationally, but the league makes up for it with depth - 11 conference teams are in the top 56 nationally.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Associated Press

Ohio State, Michigan making Big Ten look like Big Two

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Ohio State and Michigan are making the Big Ten look like the Big Two and Little 12, rekindling memories for some of Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler turning the chase for a conference championship into a two-team race. The second-ranked Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and fourth-ranked Wolverines (7-0, 4-0) are the Big Ten’s only undefeated teams and no other team in the conference is ranked among the top 15 in the AP Top 25. “I do think Michigan and Ohio State are at different level than the rest of the conference” said Desmond Howard,...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy