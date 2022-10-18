Read full article on original website
Metro News
E-911 Council hires Meadows as first executive director
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A more than three decades old organization in West Virginia that represents county 911 systems has its first-ever executive director. The state E-911 Council has hired former Wyoming County 911 Director Dean Meadows for the new position as the discussion increases about the next phase of 911 service.
wchstv.com
Eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total from the virus to 7,487, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. an 89-year-old...
West Virginia State Capitol turning blue Thursday, here’s why
The West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston is one of thousands of landmarks, businesses and organizations that will be turning blue on Thursday.
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
wchstv.com
Amendment 3: Measure would allow West Virginia churches to incorporate
CHARLESTON, W. Va (WCHS) — Eyewitness News is taking a deep dive into four constitutional amendments on the November ballot in West Virginia. Amendment 3, which is the least controversial of the four, is asking voters to allow churches or religious denominations to incorporate. West Virginia is the only...
Amendment 2 remains as polarizing an issue as ever as Raleigh County ‘Meets the Candidates’
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Candidates gathered bright and early Thursday morning at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, affording residents of Raleigh County the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the political field ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The event, presented by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and aired...
WDTV
Gov. Justice criticizes Rep. Mooney’s endorsement of Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice commented on two members of West Virginia’s congress after their endorsement of Amendment 2. He criticized Congressman Alex Mooney and Congresswoman Carol Miller after they released a joint statement on Amendment 2 earlier this week. The statement, in part, says “Passing Amendment 2...
Metro News
Special review underway of Logan County school system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Logan County school system is under special review from the state Department of Education. A statement from the state Department of Education to MetroNews Thursday said the review began on Sept. 15 when a team from the department’s Office of Support and Accountability arrived unannounced at several Logan County schools and the system’s central office.
Come meet the West Virginia candidates running for office
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Do you have questions for the candidates running for office in your area? In the Northern Panhandle, there’s a way you can meet some of them. On Wednesday, October 26, the community is invited to a Meet the Candidates night in Glen Dale hosted by the Northern Panhandle Veterans Council. […]
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to dip in West Virginia on Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continued to dip Wednesday in West Virginia. The state reported 153 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, down nine from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 29 people in intensive care (down one) and 10 people on ventilators.
You could get a misdemeanor fine for leaving your car running in West Virginia
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. But be careful when you do, you could get fined for a misdemeanor. Yes, believe it or not, idling your car in West Virginia is illegal. Plenty of people might know […]
Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week
WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
‘Jeep Fest’ taking place in Nicholas County, WV
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The 5th Annual Jeep Fest is taking place this coming weekend at the Good Evening Ranch in Canvas, West Virginia. According to the WV Jeep Fest Facebook page, the weekend of events kicks off with live music by Acoustic Fusion at 5 p.m. at the watering hole. There will be […]
When was the biggest snowstorm in West Virginia’s history?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – It’s too early to know if we’ll be having a tough winter season yet, and the worst snowstorms the state has seen are hard to beat anyway. When was the biggest recorded snowstorm in West Virginia history? The Great Blizzard of 1978 West Virginia has seen its fair share of crazy […]
As student debt soars, West Virginia burns beauty workers
Eyelash extension technicians receive hundreds of hours of training in West Virginia. State regulators demand it. The problem is, little to none of the instruction is relevant. Beauty schools often ignore eyelash extensions entirely or treat the topic as an afterthought. Yet enrollment in a state-approved program is mandatory for...
West Virginia and Ohio under a freeze warning for Thursday
A freeze warning has been issued for multiple areas in the Ohio Valley. Belmont County, Brooke County, Hancock County, Harrison County, Jefferson County, Marshall County, Monroe County, Ohio County, Wetzel County Tyler County was issued a freeze watch. The freeze warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. The freeze watch […]
City of Bluefield invites community to be apart of this years Christmas festivities
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The community, businesses, and media are invited to attend the upcoming West Virginia’s Christmas City 2022 Town Hall meeting. The City of Bluefield is asking for citizens and businesses to be involved with the event and looking for ideas and volunteers. “We will discuss the Firemen’s Christmas Parade, the Holiday of Lights, and the Downtown Christmas Festival. Toge er we can make Bluefield the greatest city in America.”
wvpublic.org
University Of Charleston Professor Awarded For Naloxone Advocacy
As West Virginia continues to deal with its drug epidemic, naloxone has become more readily available around the state in the last few years in the wake of changed state laws regarding its use. Naloxone is a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose. University of Charleston...
Most WV legislators voted in favor of every ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bill, advocacy group says
Fairness West Virginia (FWV), a civil rights advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community, released its WV Equality Report Card for 2021-2022 and found that nearly 70 percent of West Virginia's lawmakers got failing marks on the report card. Failing means they voted in favor of every bill that FWV considered anti-LGBTQ or to affect LGBTQ individuals.
Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November, this time on the topic of educating the state’s children. All voters in West Virginia will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Right now, the State Board of Education […]
