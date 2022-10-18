ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, CO

bcdemocratonline.com

Tigers advance to state softball tournament this week

The La Junta Tigers got the win that mattered Saturday morning in Greeley, a 6-0 shutout of Arvada to punch their ticket to the Class 3A State Softball Championships in Arvada this week. The top 16 teams who survived the regional round Saturday were re-seeded for the state tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday at the Aurora Sports Complex.
LA JUNTA, CO
The Associated Press

ACRE Closes on $52.7M Loan for ‘Johnstown Plaza’ Development in Johnstown, Colo.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has finalized a $52.7 million loan with a joint venture between Graycliff Capital Partners (“Graycliff”) and Buligo Capital Partners (“Buligo”), to support the newly-built Class A multifamily community ‘Johnstown Plaza,’ in Johnstown, Colorado. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005013/en/ Johnstown Plaza, a 252-unit multifamily community in Johnstown, Colorado. (Photo: Business Wire)
JOHNSTOWN, CO
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't

After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
DENVER, CO
K2 Radio

Enter to Win Elton John Tickets

Elton John is coming to Denver for a late-added show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour and we have your chance to win tickets to the Nov. 4 show at Ball Arena. Enter NOW for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see Elton John’s Final Concert in Denver from RETRO 102.5 by entering below.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Spot Check: Why Santiago's Isn't on Our Best Green Chile List

Every year, when Westword releases its annual list of the ten best places to find green chile in Denver, readers get hot about any of their favorites that were left off. One spot that gets a lot of love is Santiago's, a homegrown chain that started in 1991 and now has 29 company- and franchise-owned locations in Colorado.
DENVER, CO

