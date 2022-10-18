PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.

