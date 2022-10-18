Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Related
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
chronicle-express.com
Oktoberfest Volksmarch on the Keuka Outlet Trail
PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.
NewsChannel 36
City of Elmira to Receive Paint Hazard Reduction Grants
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Elmira is receiving federal funding to help reduce lead in homes. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the grants are in two categories, lead based paint hazard control and lead hazard reduction demonstration. Under each category, funding is provided...
NewsChannel 36
Alfred State College Inaugurates New President
ALFRED, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dr. Steven Mauro was inaugurated today at Alfred State College, becoming the 13th president of the college. Students, faculty, and staff attended the large ceremony in the Orvis Activities Center. Parts of the elaborate ceremony included the jazz choir, recordings of personal messages to Mauro, a musical interlude, and even a presentation of the Colors by the Seneca Battalion.
Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego
No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
NewsChannel 36
The Days of Incandescence returns to Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Days of Incandescence will return to Corning for another year of family-friendly celebrations just in time for the Halloween season. The annual multi-day celebration recognizes the event in 1880 Corning when Thomas Edison sent someone from his company to Corning Flint Glass Works for a special type of glass to use for his incandescent lamps.
Corning Center Hosts Halloween Event
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing put together an event to get the community in the Halloween spirit. Today, the nursing home invited children and families inside their doors for all things spooky-related. The event included games, music, crafts, and even a haunted house for everyone to enjoy. Some of […]
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County to Hold Drug Takeback Initiative Event
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - If you have old, unused or unwanted prescription drugs, you have a chance to get rid of them safely next weekend. A drug take back event will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 10 AM to 2 PM and residents are encouraged to dispose of their unused prescription medications.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Drug Takeback Event to be Held Saturday October 29th
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - Do you have expired, unused, or unwanted medications in your home?. Good news, you can help prevent pill abuse and theft by participating in national drug take back day. Schuyler County will be holding drug take back events on October 29th at both the Odessa...
NewsChannel 36
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison to Step Down on October 31st
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison, who represents the Third District, has announced that he is resigning, effective October 31st due to treatment for cancer. Granison has served on the legislature since January 2018. He serves as the Chair of the County's Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee...
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
Elmira Notre Dame to honor Mike D’Aloisio with mural
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The football coach with the most victories in Elmira history will be honored by his school. Legendary coach, mentor, and friend Mike D’Aloisio will posthumously receive a special mural at Elmira Notre Dame. Best known to many as “Coach D” D’Aloisio died this past spring after a lengthy battle with ALS […]
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
Tompkins County Legislator Resigns to Fight Cancer
A new Tompkins County legislator is being sought to represent the City of Ithaca, parts of Cornell University’s north campus and upper Collegetown, and parts of the South Hill and Belle Sherman neighborhoods as Henry Granison has announced he will be stepping down. The Democrat is resigning October 31...
NewsChannel 36
Catholic Charities of Chemung & Schuyler Counties fighting back against domestic violence
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- One local organization is taking a stand against domestic violence, as October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties has been offering services to victims of domestic violence for 25 years. To raise more awareness of the cause, the organization is...
Would an Oakdale Commons Chick-fil-A Cause Serious Traffic Jams?
Johnson City officials are grappling with the potential traffic headaches that could develop if a Chick-fil-A restaurant opens at the Oakdale Commons. Although the Georgia-based chain and the new owners of the former Oakdale Mall have made no announcement, word has been circulating in recent months that a Chick-fil-A unit is part of redevelopment plans.
Five Mile Point Speedway to close after 72 years
KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The popular Five Mile Point Speedway located in Kirkwood, New York will close after 72 years, following the next two weekends of racing. According to owners, the speedway property is in the process of being purchased by a land developer. This Saturday, Five Mile Point will host the Mohawk Valley Vintage […]
Hornell Mayor buys property for planned GST BOCES house
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house. The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben […]
Comments / 0