ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
ELMIRA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Oktoberfest Volksmarch on the Keuka Outlet Trail

PENN YAN – After the successful Celebrate Cascade on September 18, Friends of the Outlet are now busy planning another, family-friendly event on the Keuka Outlet Trail. On Sunday, Oct. 23 from noon – 4 p.m., all are invited to the Oktoberfest Volksmarch, a German-themed community walk giving trail users of all ages the chance to appreciate the fall foliage while enjoying live music and an assortment of refreshments and activities. Among the activities will be celebrating the revival of The Chronicle-Express, which will continue its weekly publication under the CherryRoad Media.
PENN YAN, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Elmira to Receive Paint Hazard Reduction Grants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Elmira is receiving federal funding to help reduce lead in homes. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the grants are in two categories, lead based paint hazard control and lead hazard reduction demonstration. Under each category, funding is provided...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Alfred State College Inaugurates New President

ALFRED, N.Y. (WENY) -- Dr. Steven Mauro was inaugurated today at Alfred State College, becoming the 13th president of the college. Students, faculty, and staff attended the large ceremony in the Orvis Activities Center. Parts of the elaborate ceremony included the jazz choir, recordings of personal messages to Mauro, a musical interlude, and even a presentation of the Colors by the Seneca Battalion.
ALFRED, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Destroys Barn and Home in Owego

No serious injuries are reported but a barn and a house in the Town of Owego are said to be a total loss following a fast-moving fire October 19 that drew firefighters from Tioga and Broome counties to the scene. The blaze was reported after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

The Days of Incandescence returns to Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Days of Incandescence will return to Corning for another year of family-friendly celebrations just in time for the Halloween season. The annual multi-day celebration recognizes the event in 1880 Corning when Thomas Edison sent someone from his company to Corning Flint Glass Works for a special type of glass to use for his incandescent lamps.
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning Center Hosts Halloween Event

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing put together an event to get the community in the Halloween spirit. Today, the nursing home invited children and families inside their doors for all things spooky-related. The event included games, music, crafts, and even a haunted house for everyone to enjoy. Some of […]
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Chemung County to Hold Drug Takeback Initiative Event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - If you have old, unused or unwanted prescription drugs, you have a chance to get rid of them safely next weekend. A drug take back event will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 10 AM to 2 PM and residents are encouraged to dispose of their unused prescription medications.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison to Step Down on October 31st

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison, who represents the Third District, has announced that he is resigning, effective October 31st due to treatment for cancer. Granison has served on the legislature since January 2018. He serves as the Chair of the County's Workforce Diversity and Inclusion Committee...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill

ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Notre Dame to honor Mike D’Aloisio with mural

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The football coach with the most victories in Elmira history will be honored by his school. Legendary coach, mentor, and friend Mike D’Aloisio will posthumously receive a special mural at Elmira Notre Dame. Best known to many as “Coach D” D’Aloisio died this past spring after a lengthy battle with ALS […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Watkins Glen to discuss ordinance on overnight loitering

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- The Village of Watkins Glen is discussing a potential ordinance to address the issue of homeless people sleeping in parks and the streets. The ordinance would specifically target "overnight loitering" in what village officials hope will help prevent homeless residents taking up shop overnight in public places like Lafayette Park.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
News Channel 34

Five Mile Point Speedway to close after 72 years

KIRKWOOD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The popular Five Mile Point Speedway located in Kirkwood, New York will close after 72 years, following the next two weekends of racing. According to owners, the speedway property is in the process of being purchased by a land developer. This Saturday, Five Mile Point will host the Mohawk Valley Vintage […]
KIRKWOOD, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Mayor buys property for planned GST BOCES house

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – GST BOCES students in Hornell will once again have the opportunity to help rebuild the community after the City’s mayor bought a $1 property planned to be the site of a new house. The Hornell Common Council authorized Mayor John Buckley to buy 179 Madison Ave. for $1 from the Steuben […]
HORNELL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy