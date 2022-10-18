Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
THS football coach shares fond memories of Sam Westmoreland
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – As those who knew Sam Westmoreland cope with the sudden death of the MSU offensive lineman, the man who coached him at Tupelo High School is speaking out. We talked to Coach Ty Hardin who shared his memories of coaching number 76. Tupelo head football...
hailstate.com
Statement On The Death Of MSU Student-Athlete
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. He was set to turn 19 on Friday.
wcbi.com
Mississippi State football player has died
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State football player has died. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt has confirmed a young man who is an MSU football player has died. MSU Athletics released the following statement:. “Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning...
wcbi.com
Eighth graders enjoy Forge Your Path Career Expo at Communiversity
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Keeping students to stick around the magnolia state is what a few local entities pushed for today. East Mississippi Community College Communiversity, the Forge Foundation, and Mississippi Construction Foundation teamed up for the third year to host the Forge Your Path Career Expo. Roughly...
wcbi.com
Louisville ministry continuing its mission even after a fire
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisville ministry known for bringing hope to the community is now hoping to regroup after a fire damages its building. Angela Nance has been arrested in the case and is being charged with arson of a religious building. Usually, when families are displaced by...
wcbi.com
Golden Triangle Waste Services release statement on trash issue
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash continues to pile up in Columbus and Lowndes County. In September, we reported about the shortages of staff and trucks at Golden Triangle Waste Services. Today the waste service released a statement on Facebook. The statement describes how waste service employees have been...
wcbi.com
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
wcbi.com
Purcell says Mississippi State guard Anastasia Hayes is ‘special’
Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell called guard Anastasia Hayes “special” at SEC Media Day. More:
wcbi.com
Three candidates left in the running to be next Columbus police chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for Columbus’s next top cop is narrowed down to three candidates. A search committee interviewed seven people before selecting the finalists. The final three were selected for a meeting this morning. Sources tell WCBI that no one currently employed at the Columbus...
wtva.com
Master Transportation Study approved for South Montgomery St. in Starkville
The goal of the study is to find out the most effective way to reduce traffic congestion in the South Montgomery area and if there is a cost-effective way for the city to do so. Master Transportation Study approved for South Montgomery St. in Starkville. The goal of the study...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.
Commercial Dispatch
Three finalists chosen for CPD chief
The field of candidates for Columbus police chief has narrowed to three, according to Mayor Keith Gaskin. The police chief selection committee met Tuesday morning for about 50 minutes, entirely in executive session. After spending last week conducting interviews with the top eight contenders via Zoom, members picked three finalists for in-person interviews.
wcbi.com
Chickasaw, Union County schools receive funding for more security
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two north Mississippi schools received federal money to help boost security. Chickasaw and Union County School Districts have both been awarded more than $495,000. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Service grants this morning. The Districts can...
wcbi.com
Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation. Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021. 30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result...
Former Mississippi firefighter indicted on embezzlement charges
A former Mississippi firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge related to use of equipment for personal use. Clarence Parks, 45, an ex-training officer for the Starkville Fire Department was arrested in May. Recently, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury indicted Parks. He has been charged with felony embezzlement: fraud committed...
Woman arrested for setting fire to church-based Mississippi thrift store
Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fire at a church-based Mississippi thrift store. Angela Nance was arrested by Louisville police and charged with arson of a religious building. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside a thrift store on North...
Everything Coach Nick Saban said about Mississippi State
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and selected players met with the media on Monday to discuss this weekend's home game against Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide suffered their first loss of the season last Saturday against Tennessee. On the other side of the contest, Mississippi State struggled through a difficult loss at Kentucky. The Bulldogs have not defeated Alabama since 2007. State's last win in Tuscaloosa came in 2006.
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha County deputies still looking for grave vandal
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are still searching for the person that vandalized a grave. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October first. Deputies say someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property. Some grave markers were also...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December
They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
wcbi.com
Local greenhouse explains how to keep plants safe from frost
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi is getting an early taste of winter over the next couple of days. Overnight lows are expected to be at or below freezing, and that can be bad news for your outdoor plants. We talked to the pros to find out how you...
Comments / 0