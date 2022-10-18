Marion Louise Sandman, who sought to become the First Lady of New Jersey three times when her late husband ran for governor, died on October 6. She was 98. Known as Weese, she grew up in an Irish Catholic family in suburban Philadelphia where her father, Francis Cooney, owned a plumbing supply business. She met Charles W. Sandman, Jr. in 1946 after his return from World War II, where he had been an U.S. Army aviator and spent seven months as a prisoner of war in Germany after his plane was shot down.

