New Jersey Globe
30% of VBM ballots have already been returned
With 20 days until Election Day, New Jersey votes have returned 286,293 vote-by-mail ballots for the general election, 30.2% of the 947,616 ballots already mailed by the state’s 21 county clerks, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. The number of returned ballots statewide increased...
NJ’s one-party state problem in YOUR county (Opinion)
There is no doubt that NJ has a problem at every level of government. From school boards that are more accountable to radical, agenda-driven groups like the NJEA than they are to the voters who elect and fund them. The same can be said of our state government where priorities...
New Jersey Globe
Nearly 29% of all New Jersey mail-in ballots have been returned
With less than three weeks remaining until Election Day, New Jerseyans have returned 270,719 vote-by-mail ballots for the November 8 general election, 28.6% of the 945,435 ballots already mailed by county election officials, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. In the closely watched 7th district,...
New Jersey Globe
Weese Sandman, wife of former congressman and gubernatorial candidate, dies at 98
Marion Louise Sandman, who sought to become the First Lady of New Jersey three times when her late husband ran for governor, died on October 6. She was 98. Known as Weese, she grew up in an Irish Catholic family in suburban Philadelphia where her father, Francis Cooney, owned a plumbing supply business. She met Charles W. Sandman, Jr. in 1946 after his return from World War II, where he had been an U.S. Army aviator and spent seven months as a prisoner of war in Germany after his plane was shot down.
New Jersey Globe
Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor
A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
New Jersey Globe
Climate change should take backseat to inflation for now, Kiley says
If she manages to flip New Jersey’s 6th congressional district to Republicans this November, Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley will represent a huge stretch of the Jersey Shore, which is under growing threat from climate change and rising sea levels. But Kiley said today that while climate change is real and worth combating, inflation is the most pressing problem facing her district, and it should be addressed first.
The Passaic County Prosecutor must resign | Editorial
The top law enforcement official in Passaic County, Camelia Valdes, has got to go. The latest disturbing revelation is that she had the chance to stop five cops who called themselves the “robbery squad,” and for years had been violently shaking down people they illegally stopped on the street in Paterson, like gangsters.
New Jersey Globe
Gannett reporter lauds Kean for editorial board interview
A Gannett reporter is taking a different position than the Star-Ledger and New Jersey PBS, praising Republican congressional candidate Tom Kean for his accessibility to the media. “Guess I need to stop saying that Tom Kean is running for Congress by avoiding the public,” Bergen Record reporter Christopher Maag tweeted....
N.J. House Democratic candidates have cash advantage, but Republicans lead in outside spending in 2 key districts
Democrats currently have a 10-2 majority in New Jersey’s House delegation, which as recently as 2016 was split 6-6.
Solar trash cans at $4,400 a pop in Paterson? Say what? | Moran
Paterson’s city council voted this week to spend $700,000 on a fleet of solar-powered trash cans, costing about $4,400 each. because anyone who has been to Paterson knows the city has ferocious problems that are more pressing, like rampant crime, overcrowded schools, and decrepit housing. Even if the solar...
NJ lawmakers determined to kill your right to protect yourself (Opinion)
In a stunning statement of irony, Assemblyman Joe Danielson, D-Somerset, one of the main sponsors of a bill to prevent you from legally carrying a firearm, said, "my priority is to protect the citizens of New Jersey." Huh? How preventing legally licensed, vetted, and screened, innocent citizens of New Jersey...
New Jersey Globe
Upper Saddle River mayor resigns
Citing the extra work involved with the construction of a new sports complex, Upper Saddle River Mayor Joanne Minichetti resigned today, abruptly ending a fifteen year stint in local government. “I find myself unwilling to add this to an already very long list of responsibilities,” Minichetti said. “ I am...
morristowngreen.com
Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts
The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
Big changes for NJ’s teen drivers – what you need to know
There are nearly 6.4 million licensed drivers driving an average of 12,000 miles per year on 39,000 miles of roadways in the most densely populated state of New Jersey. New drivers, however, are put into that mix with little to no real roadway driving experience. Under current law, New Jersey...
Hudson County Man Seized By Federal Agents In $1M ID Theft Scheme
A Hudson County man was seized by federal agents early Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $1 million from victims whose identities they said he stole. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus was charged with bank fraud and aggravated ID theft charges following his arrest the morning of Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Fast-tracked concealed carry bill in N.J. narrowly moves closer to becoming law
A measure looking to strictly limit the concealed carry of firearms in New Jersey, fast-tracked by Democratic leaders, was advanced by a state Assembly committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. New Jersey has long had among the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation....
New Jersey Globe
Sellinger announces settlement over NJ Transit accessibility
U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced this morning that his office and New Jersey Transit have reached a settlement over the accessibility of the state’s train stations, with NJ Transit agreeing to make five of its major stations along the Northeast Corridor line – Newark Penn, MetroPark, New Brunswick, Princeton Junction, and Trenton – accessible to those with disabilities.
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars
PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
New Jersey man helped haul in $80,000 for his role in two armed bank robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto of...
Massive memorial brings tens of thousands to Ramapo
Tens of thousands of people honored a spiritual and community leader in Ramapo on Wednesday.
