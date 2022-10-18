ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

30% of VBM ballots have already been returned

With 20 days until Election Day, New Jersey votes have returned 286,293 vote-by-mail ballots for the general election, 30.2% of the 947,616 ballots already mailed by the state’s 21 county clerks, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. The number of returned ballots statewide increased...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Nearly 29% of all New Jersey mail-in ballots have been returned

With less than three weeks remaining until Election Day, New Jerseyans have returned 270,719 vote-by-mail ballots for the November 8 general election, 28.6% of the 945,435 ballots already mailed by county election officials, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press. In the closely watched 7th district,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Weese Sandman, wife of former congressman and gubernatorial candidate, dies at 98

Marion Louise Sandman, who sought to become the First Lady of New Jersey three times when her late husband ran for governor, died on October 6. She was 98. Known as Weese, she grew up in an Irish Catholic family in suburban Philadelphia where her father, Francis Cooney, owned a plumbing supply business. She met Charles W. Sandman, Jr. in 1946 after his return from World War II, where he had been an U.S. Army aviator and spent seven months as a prisoner of war in Germany after his plane was shot down.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Corrado calls for resignation of Passaic prosecutor

A Republican state senator has called for the resignation of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, joining a group of local police unions and some activists angered by her refusal to investigate Paterson police officers who were later convicted of corrupt acts in federal court and allegations that she abused a low-level court employee.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Climate change should take backseat to inflation for now, Kiley says

If she manages to flip New Jersey’s 6th congressional district to Republicans this November, Monmouth County Commissioner Sue Kiley will represent a huge stretch of the Jersey Shore, which is under growing threat from climate change and rising sea levels. But Kiley said today that while climate change is real and worth combating, inflation is the most pressing problem facing her district, and it should be addressed first.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

The Passaic County Prosecutor must resign | Editorial

The top law enforcement official in Passaic County, Camelia Valdes, has got to go. The latest disturbing revelation is that she had the chance to stop five cops who called themselves the “robbery squad,” and for years had been violently shaking down people they illegally stopped on the street in Paterson, like gangsters.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gannett reporter lauds Kean for editorial board interview

A Gannett reporter is taking a different position than the Star-Ledger and New Jersey PBS, praising Republican congressional candidate Tom Kean for his accessibility to the media. “Guess I need to stop saying that Tom Kean is running for Congress by avoiding the public,” Bergen Record reporter Christopher Maag tweeted....
NJ.com

Solar trash cans at $4,400 a pop in Paterson? Say what? | Moran

Paterson’s city council voted this week to spend $700,000 on a fleet of solar-powered trash cans, costing about $4,400 each. because anyone who has been to Paterson knows the city has ferocious problems that are more pressing, like rampant crime, overcrowded schools, and decrepit housing. Even if the solar...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Upper Saddle River mayor resigns

Citing the extra work involved with the construction of a new sports complex, Upper Saddle River Mayor Joanne Minichetti resigned today, abruptly ending a fifteen year stint in local government. “I find myself unwilling to add this to an already very long list of responsibilities,” Minichetti said. “ I am...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Morris County restaurateur gets hero’s welcome for pandemic efforts

The pandemic produced all kinds of heroes. Some manned the front lines in hospitals. Others, like Marco DeFilippis of Caffé NaVona in Rockaway, worked long hours delivering food to them. Nearly 300 people came out over the weekend to thank DeFilippis, who was honored at the Rockaway Township UNICO...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Sellinger announces settlement over NJ Transit accessibility

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced this morning that his office and New Jersey Transit have reached a settlement over the accessibility of the state’s train stations, with NJ Transit agreeing to make five of its major stations along the Northeast Corridor line – Newark Penn, MetroPark, New Brunswick, Princeton Junction, and Trenton – accessible to those with disabilities.

