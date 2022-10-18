ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise.  The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night.  Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News

The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade

A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News

Kyle Shanahan isn't a happy man this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach had to watch his Super Bowl loss in preparation for this weekend's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan had a blunt admission on what he took away from that game. "That we lost," he told...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Has Growing Calls For Head Coach's Firing

The NFL world has already played witness to one head coach firing this year, as the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier this month. Following the Broncos' loss to the Chargers on Monday night, there are growing calls for Nathaniel Hackett's firing. Colin Cowherd appears to be leading...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy