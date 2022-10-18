Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidentshoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal
The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise. The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night. Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News
The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game. Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body." Despite not having Taylor at their...
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Down to Two Teams and One is the Bills?
The Buffalo Bills are on a bye week, which means that the players get a well-deserved week off to spend time with family and friends. The bye week also allows players to rest more and heal any nagging injuries. As for the coaches and front office, there is no such...
FOX Sports
Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
Why Russell Wilson Is Struggling With the Broncos
Plus, who starts at quarterback for the Patriots and whether Sean Payton ends up with the Panthers.
Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade
A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: Score prediction, scouting report
The Tennessee Titans exit their open week with an early lead in the AFC South. Tennessee (3-2) faces the Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) for the second time this season, at Nissan Stadium (noon, CBS), looking to extend its win streak to four games. Tennessean sports writer George Robinson breaks down the...
NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News
Kyle Shanahan isn't a happy man this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach had to watch his Super Bowl loss in preparation for this weekend's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan had a blunt admission on what he took away from that game. "That we lost," he told...
NFL World Has Growing Calls For Head Coach's Firing
The NFL world has already played witness to one head coach firing this year, as the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule earlier this month. Following the Broncos' loss to the Chargers on Monday night, there are growing calls for Nathaniel Hackett's firing. Colin Cowherd appears to be leading...
Look: Christian McCaffrey Has Message For 49ers Fans Following Blockbuster Trade
Christian McCaffrey has a new home in the NFL. On Thursday night, he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2017 draft. Saying goodbye to the franchise that drafted him wasn't easy. "I’m forever...
Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers
The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team Should Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. has not yet decided where he'll play football this season. That being said, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III would like to see the All-Pro wideout suit up for the Green Bay Packers. Griffin pointed out that Green Bay's receiving corps is in desperate need of a boost...
Former Washington Player Won’t Attend Ceremony Honoring Him
He’s one of the 10 players being added to the team’s all-time greatest list.
Texans vs. Raiders Thursday injury report: DE Jonathan Greenard limited with calf
The Houston Texans released their second injury report of Week 7 as they gear up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Central Time from Allegiant Stadium. The Texans added defensive end Jonathan Greenard to the injury report with a calf injury that limited him in practice. Tackle Austin Deculus (ankle) was still limited.
Marcus Smart on fight with Joel Embiid: 'I could have cracked his head open'
Even if you didn't watch the NBA season opener between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, you surely still heard about the extracurriculars between Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid. But according to the Celtics point guard, Philly's big man got off easy. "I could have cracked his head open, but...
