FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Worker who quietly lowered town’s fluoride for years resigns
A town employee who quietly lowered the fluoride in a Vermont community’s drinking water for years has resigned — and is asserting that the levels had actually been low for much longer than believed. Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin disclosed in his five-page resignation letter, submitted Monday, that...
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS — Three families dealing with the loss of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, 14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Brouillard, both Rice Lake students, were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Oct. 10. The families of both teens say they have had to create new fundraising pages after scammers made various fake accounts to solicit money. In Minnesota, Gabriel Mendoza’s family says it also had to deal with scammers after they created a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was shot Sunday night while working at a Minneapolis bar and restaurant.
Travel Wisconsin: Family Getaways
Time spent together as a family makes for the strongest, longest lasting memories, and Wisconsin is bristling with family-fun destinations and adventures. Here’s to creating those shared moments of joy. For the dairy-loving family, head to Thorp to be moo-ved by public art (Clark County) Most folks have seen...
Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote
CHICAGO (AP) — With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the Nov. 8 ballot measure is being closely watched in Illinois and beyond, as it will gauge public support for the labor movement that has lost ground for years in conservative-led states. Unions and pro-industry groups say it could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights. Mailee Smith, the labor policy director at the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank that opposes the measure, says if unions win, it “could be the future of the labor movement.”
Wisconsin Republican Michels: ‘I will never arrest a doctor’
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor is suggesting he does not support arresting doctors under the state’s near total ban on abortions. Tim Michels is locked in a tight race with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, with abortion a major issue. Michels’ position on abortion has been changing. He used to back the state’s near total ban, but now he supports exceptions for pregnancies arising from rape and incest. And at a Tuesday campaign appearance, he said “I will never arrest a doctor.” His spokesperson later walked back his comment, saying Michels is not a district attorney “or beat cop arresting anyone.”
Abrams attacks record that Kemp stands on in Georgia debate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams painted different visions for the future of Georgia, clashing on the economy, crime, voting and education as they debated Monday night after more than 100,000 Georgians swarmed to the polls of the first day of early voting.
4 still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion last week during a party in the Town of Maple Grove. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the explosion happened late Friday when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on the fire. The sheriff’s office says some of the victims are listed in critical condition, but wasn’t specific. Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) north of the scene of the explosion.
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Brandon Fink, whose daughter Khaleesi Fink and the girl’s mother, Alyssa Ortman, were killed in the July crash, filed the lawsuit Friday in Ashland County (Wisconsin) Circuit Court. Court documents show that the family lived in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, names Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, another driver and three insurance companies as defendants. According to police, Bewley pulled onto a highway in Ashland on July 22 and into the path of Ortman’s car.
Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter registration error may have caused some Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. A problem with the link between voter registration and driver’s license databases may have caused as many as 6,000 voters to be improperly flagged as lacking proof of citizenship documentation on file. Election officials are sifting through the list to determine how many of the 6,000 were improperly flagged.
Police investigating hoax shooting threats made to several schools across SE Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE – Several schools across Southeast Wisconsin receive hoax school shooting threats Thursday morning. According to TMJ4 News, nine schools confirm that the active shooter threats were false and no shootings have been reported. Here are the schools:. Bradford High School of the Kenosha Unified School District. LakeView Technology...
Bonfire explosion investigators: Won’t ticket young drinkers
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Sheriff’s investigators in Wisconsin say they are willing to forgo any possible underage drinking violations in order to get more information about a bonfire explosion that injured more than a dozen people, including some critically, The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove, when someone pushed a 55-gallon drum containing diesel fuel into the fire. Investigators say 17 injured people were privately transported to hospitals and seven were transferred to a burn unit in Milwaukee. Authorities say a number of the injured remain hospitalized, some in critical condition.
