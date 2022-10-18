ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horton, KS

Police: Kan. registered offender accused again of selling drugs

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges. On Oct. 18, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 3700 Block SW 10th Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Police found meth, marijuana at Kansas home with kids

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant on a home in the 3600 Block SE Colorado Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Police: Kan. man was allegedly making, selling meth

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges. On Oct. 16, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 Block of SW Arrowhead Road related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search...
TOPEKA, KS
Kan. zoo mourns the death of bear who was orphaned as a cub

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The Topeka Zoo is mourning the loss of black bear Indie who passed away Wednesday, according to a media release from the zoo. On Sunday, Indie did not eat all of her food, which isn’t unusual this time of year. On Monday, she showed no signs of improvement by the end of the day.
TOPEKA, KS
