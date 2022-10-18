Read full article on original website
Law enforcement relies on Teton Youth & Family Services as “critical resource”
JACKSON, Wyo. —Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr has no shortage of experience working with young adults across Teton County. Before stepping into his current role, he served as a School Resource Officer — a point of law enforcement support in the Jackson Hole High School. During these years, he was involved in many cases in which young people faced serious crises and required swift, professional intervention. In each of these instances, he recalls, Teton Youth & Family Services played a key role in helping kids and their families stay safe and get back on track.
Sunday On CBS Tackles Jackson Hole’s Bogus Economy
It has become so expensive to live in Jackson Hole Wyoming that the long-running TV show Sunday On CBS did a special feature on it. You can watch their report in the video below. Teton County in Wyoming is home to the widest income divide in America, with a median...
East Jackson vandalism makes a comment on Jackson’s wealth disparity
JACKSON Wyo. — A construction site on the corner of East Kelly and Vine Street in East Jackson was recently vandalized with a spray-painted message reading “Why does our well-being depend on the philanthropy of the rich??”. The message was spray painted on the side of the 8,000-square-foot...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Exciting new movement opportunities at Dancers’ Workshop
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s definitely not news that Dancers’ Workshop (DW) offers some of the most excellent, inspiring movement classes all year long! From strength-enhancing yoga and pilates to heart-pumping Zumba and beyond, the downtown organization’s Adult Wellness offerings create daily opportunities for exciting and restorative movement. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
Do You Know Where The Most Snow Falls In Wyoming?
It's going to happen, you know it is. Winter will roar it's ugly head before you know it. Snow is going to fly and pile up. Reminders are given to us every year about how much snow we could see. The National Weather Service out of Riverton, has just released...
Nora’s will live
WILSON, Wyo. — Nora’s Fish Creek Inn is here to stay after all. According to a statement on Saturday, the restaurant has been purchased by a local and the beloved breakfast spot will reopen in mid-November. “This means that the legendary Huevos Rancheros and the short stacks piled...
Jackson Hole Weather Oct 18-24, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — October has been unseasonably mild so far and we will see a continuation of dry and sunny weather over the next several days. However, big changes are coming this weekend as an abrupt pattern transition occurs with much colder temperatures along with our first significant snowfall of the season.
Off-season has arrived (and so have the specials!)
JACKSON, Wyo. — Continuing from the success of the annual Alex’s Table: Jackson Hole event, where $225,000 was raised for Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Fine Dining Restaurant Group is keeping the season of giving going with their bi-annual off-season specials. The community-focused fundraising effort begins today and will...
Final time Gabby Petito was seen alive
Newly-released surveillance video shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie in what investigators believe was just hours before she was killed. The post Final time Gabby Petito was seen alive appeared first on Local News 8.
WATCH: Bull moose interrupts Saturday soccer game
JACKSON, Wyo. — A bull moose briefly stole the show (and the internet) at a youth soccer game Saturday when it ran across the field during play. Former Teton County Commissioner and real estate agent, Barbara Allen documented the scene in three parts, one of which has gained over 120,000 views on social media.
Brutal Beating in Elk Country: Authorities Identify Suspects Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Hunters in Wyoming
Two young men were allegedly assaulted last weekend while elk hunting in the Greys River area roughly 50 miles outside of Alpine, Wyoming. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release to Facebook on Monday giving a rough description of the two suspects. Two days later, the sheriff’s office updated that post saying the suspects had been identified.
Jackson man hospitalized after assault while hunting, suspects unknown
ALPINE, Wyo. — A local man sustained several injuries Saturday night after being assaulted by two men while hunting in the Greys River Area outside of Alpine. The victim’s family and authorities are now seeking to identify the assailants. Authorities from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say that...
