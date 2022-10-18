Read full article on original website
Meet the candidates running for Indiana House District 32
Two candidates are running for the newly redrawn Indiana House District 32: Republican candidate Fred Glynn and Democratic candidate Victoria Garcia Wilburn. The district includes parts of Clay and Delaware townships in Hamilton County and a small part of northern Marion County. Glynn is a mortgage broker and a member of the Hamilton County Council. Wilburn is an assistant professor of occupational therapy at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Indiana's 2022 midterm elections
Early voting is underway in Indiana's 2022 Midterm Elections and Election Day is Nov. 8. This page has what you need to be an informed voter as you head to the polls – information on individual races, the offices, what you'll need to cast your vote and more. Plus all of the 2022 election coverage from WFYI and IPB News is collected below.
Task force recommends changes to utility rates, mostly ignores bill assistance and small solar
A state energy task force adopted its recommendations for Indiana lawmakers on Wednesday. Among other things, it encourages them to pass bills that reduce barriers to building power lines and other transmission projects, create programs to redevelop closed coal plants and mines, and expand the use of electric rates based on time-of-day — to lower the demand for energy and the need for new power plants.
Job openings drop, layoffs rise in August as Indiana businesses brace for rising interest rates
Unable to load the audio player. Federal efforts to bring down inflation may be starting to cool Indiana’s labor market, bringing more layoffs and fewer job openings. New preliminary federal estimates for August suggest 84,000 Hoosiers quit their jobs in August. Quits are a key indicator, experts say, of the market giving people room to trade up in terms of salary or benefits by changing jobs.
Lead paint, radon mitigation support available through state grant program
Hoosiers with certain environmental hazards in their homes can get help from the state to solve those issues. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority will use nearly $5 million in federal funding for grants to mitigate lead paint and radon issues in more than 160 homes across the state.
