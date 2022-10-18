ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Airport news: RSW open again after United Airlines flight blows tires on runway

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kdTn_0ie11tBA00

8:39 UPDATE: RSW returns to normal operations

According to a post on the Southwest Florida International Airport Facebook page, the airport is open again. A United Airlines plane that landed earlier Tuesday and had two tires blow out was towed to clear the runway for take offs and landings .

The Facebook post said the airport was open as of 8:15 p.m.

From earlier

A flight that landed at Southwest Florida Regional Airport Tuesday morning blew two tires on landing, forcing the airport to close.

United flight 2274, which arrived from Newark, New Jersey, had blown tires upon landing at RSW.

Passengers were bused to the terminal and no injuries were reported, said Victoria Moreland, spokesperson for the Lee County Port Authority.

There were 154 passengers and six crew members on the fight, said Josh Freed, United spokesperson.

Ian reopening: Airport news: RSW will resume normal flight operations Tuesday, Oct. 11

And: All Lee County boat ramps remain closed. Coast Guard cautions boaters

Officials will move the plane to reopen the runway, but Moreland couldn't say how long that would take.

"United Airlines takes the lead on removing their aircraft and RSW will do everything we can to assist them," Moreland wrote in a statement.

The blowout happened at about 11:20 a.m.

No flights have taken off or landed since then, Moreland said.

Freed said the removal of the aircraft was delayed because there wasn't a jack at RSW and one was being brought in from elsewhere. He did not know where.

The airport tweeted Tuesday evening that the airport was closed.

RSW's website showed multiple flights delayed and canceled.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and TikTok @tomasfrodriguez .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Airport news: RSW open again after United Airlines flight blows tires on runway

The News-Press

