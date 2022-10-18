Read full article on original website
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Big Game hunters – know the rules for motorized travel in some big game hunting units
It's a hunters' responsibility to know and understand the motorized hunting rule when hunting big game in certain game management units. The post Big Game hunters – know the rules for motorized travel in some big game hunting units appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Let’s protect and restore our water quality
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County’s drinking water originates in the high country of Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks and the Bridger-Teton National Forest. As a result, parts of the county have excellent drinking water; however, water quality in other parts of the county raise serious concerns about human and environmental health.
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: 71-year-old tire store in Idaho Falls under new ownership
IDAHO FALLS – Tanner Landon is working under the hood of a Dodge pickup, adjusting the newly installed fuel pump as he discusses his new business venture. The 37-year-old Idaho Falls man spent 14 years as a robotics equipment mechanic at the Idaho National Laboratory. He and his wife, Jenna, who works as a nurse, are the new owners of Fred & Wayne’s Tire Shop at 1970 North Yellowstone Highway.
eastidahonews.com
City of Idaho Falls establishes parks curfew, places limits on shelter usage
IDAHO FALLS — Parks in Idaho Falls are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. to promote public safety, reduce vandalism and ensure a better quality of life for residents. The Idaho Falls City Council amended the city’s parks ordinance to establish the curfew for parks spaces and cemeteries during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The ordinance also sets a two-hour time limit on unreserved park shelters and amenities currently utilized on a first-come-first-served basis.
buckrail.com
Law enforcement relies on Teton Youth & Family Services as “critical resource”
JACKSON, Wyo. —Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr has no shortage of experience working with young adults across Teton County. Before stepping into his current role, he served as a School Resource Officer — a point of law enforcement support in the Jackson Hole High School. During these years, he was involved in many cases in which young people faced serious crises and required swift, professional intervention. In each of these instances, he recalls, Teton Youth & Family Services played a key role in helping kids and their families stay safe and get back on track.
buckrail.com
BCC approves petition for Hoback Junction Water and Sewer District
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Teton County Board of County Commissioners approved a petition for the formation of the Hoback Junction Water and Sewer District during their Oct. 18 meeting. County Attorney Keith Gingery presented the item to the Board. Fifty-one landowners, including Teton County, were identified to be included...
idahobusinessreview.com
Rexburg receives funding to create Teton River Business Center
Read More IBR Headlines An economic development agency in eastern Idaho has received a federal grant that will bring it closer to constructing a Rexburg business startup space. The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Sept. 20 that the East Central Idaho Planning and Development Agency Inc. (ECIPDA) had received $4 million to support construction of a ...
buckrail.com
POWJH talks water quality with local candidates
JACKSON, Wyo. — Protect Our Water Jackson Hole (POWJH) is dedicated to protecting and restoring the surface waters and groundwater in Teton County to ensure clean water for our community now and for future generations. At the surface, Jackson Hole’s water resources look to be some of the most...
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
cowboystatedaily.com
Jackson Man Tries To Herd Moose With E-Bike At Kids Soccer Game, Does Not Get Stomped Into Oblivion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming people are used to seeing wildlife, sometimes even town, but nobody at a youth soccer game in Jackson was expecting an up-close encounter Saturday morning. “You just don’t expect a bull moose to run through a kids’ soccer game,” Barbara...
Do You Know Where The Most Snow Falls In Wyoming?
It's going to happen, you know it is. Winter will roar it's ugly head before you know it. Snow is going to fly and pile up. Reminders are given to us every year about how much snow we could see. The National Weather Service out of Riverton, has just released...
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Oct 18-24, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — October has been unseasonably mild so far and we will see a continuation of dry and sunny weather over the next several days. However, big changes are coming this weekend as an abrupt pattern transition occurs with much colder temperatures along with our first significant snowfall of the season.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Brutal Beating in Elk Country: Authorities Identify Suspects Who Allegedly Assaulted Two Hunters in Wyoming
Two young men were allegedly assaulted last weekend while elk hunting in the Greys River area roughly 50 miles outside of Alpine, Wyoming. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office shared a press release to Facebook on Monday giving a rough description of the two suspects. Two days later, the sheriff’s office updated that post saying the suspects had been identified.
eastidahonews.com
Melaleuca fills plane with generators and other supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims
IDAHO FALLS — Hours after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida three weeks ago, Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot was trying to figure out how to help those affected by the massive storm. He asked his leadership team in Idaho Falls to load up the corporate jet with 34 electric...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Pressure cooker explodes in school kitchen, child’s death under investigation and boys start fire at J.C. Penney
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23 in east Idaho history. SHELLEY — A Shelley man received a “terrible beating” from a bartender, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 20, 1904. C.J....
Vehicle found submerged in water
Jefferson County emergency responders are still trying to locate the owner of the vehicle and determine they are safe and accounted for. The post Vehicle found submerged in water appeared first on Local News 8.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Distinctly Modern Home in Jackson, Wyoming
How does one marshal the most traditional building materials and architectural details—stone, wood, shingles, pitched roofs—into a house that functions and feels distinctly modern? That was the challenge faced by Brian Messana and Toby O’Rorke, partners in the New York City–based architecture firm Messana O’Rorke, when they were enlisted to create a vacation house in Jackson, Wyoming, for Messana’s brother and sister-in-law. The homeowners were clearly drawn to the site’s abundant natural splendor (specifically its spectacular views of the Grand Tetons), but, like their architects, they had little interest in stereotypical domestic interpretations of the American West, replete with antler chandeliers and overstuffed wing chairs in plaid fabrics. They were looking for something decidedly more contemporary.
eastidahonews.com
That social media post about a young man without ID hit by a car in Idaho Falls? It’s fake, officials say
IDAHO FALLS — The story is startling and concerning. A young man without ID is hit by a car in Idaho Falls and left unconscious. He’s taken to a local hospital and nobody knows who he is. A photo of the man shows him in a hospital bed...
