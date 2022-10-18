SBLive's Top 25 Washington high school football rankings: Here comes Spanaway Lake at No. 20

Up next: Friday at Peninsula (3A)

Last result: 56-14 win over Timberline (3A)

Last ranking: No. 1

Ranking rationale: Yelm's biggest obstacle in its undefeated run is Peninsula this week, but hard to bet against Tornados regardless.

Up next: Friday vs. Rainier Beach (3A)

Last result: 45-14 win over Seattle Prep (3A)

Last ranking: No. 2

Ranking rationale: Crusaders can claim Metro League title with win this week, but a just-as-hungry Rainier Beach group wants piece of that pie, too.

Up next: Thursday vs. Jackson (4A)

Last result: 49-18 win over Marysville-Pilchuck (3A)

Last ranking: No. 3

Ranking rationale: Grizzlies should take care of Jackson this week, then get ready for the big one with Lake Stevens likely for 4A Wesco title.

Up next: Idle

Last result: 48-14 win over Lake Washington (3A)

Last ranking: No. 4

Ranking rationale: Blowing out league opponents has become the norm for the Wolverines over the past five weeks now.

Up next: Friday vs. Garfield (3A)

Last result: 42-14 win over Ballard (3A)

Last ranking: No. 5

Ranking rationale: Need a win – and a little help from Rainier Beach – this week for a share of Metro League title.

Up next: Saturday at No. 23 Graham-Kapowsin (4A)

Last result: 45-16 win over Bellarmine Prep (4A)

Last ranking: No. 6

Ranking rationale: Even with air quality pushing game back to Monday, Emerald Ridge still showing this could be year of the Jaguar in 4A SPSL.

Up next: Friday vs. Lakewood (2A)

Last result: 35-23 win over Burlington-Edison (2A)

Last ranking: No. 7

Ranking rationale: Good teams find ways to win games, and the defending Class 2A champions pulled off a second-half comeback to stay unbeaten.

Up next: Friday vs. Mount Spokane (3A)

Last result: 28-21 win over Central Valley (4A)

Last ranking: No. 8

Ranking rationale: Bullpups held on for an important win over Central Valley to earn 4A GSL title and top seed in crossover playoffs.

Up next: Friday at Kamiak (4A)

Last result: 48-0 win over Mariner (4A)

Last ranking: No. 9

Ranking rationale: All roads lead to having to knock off Glacier Peak for 4A Wesco title next week – assuming both teams take care of business this week.

Up next: Saturday vs. No. 21 Lakes (3A)

Last result: 55-22 win over Silas (3A)

Last ranking: No. 10

Ranking rationale: Run of 3A PCL teams duking it out is here, and Abes have chance to set up a winner-take-all game next week with win over Lakes.

Up next: Friday at Tahoma (4A)

Last result: 47-17 win over Auburn Riverside (3A)

Last ranking: No. 11

Ranking rationale: Hard to imagine any team in 4A NPSL slowing down Kennedy Catholic the past two weeks of the regular season.

Up next: Thursday vs. Bethel (4A)

Last result: 37-14 win over Olympia (4A)

Last ranking: No. 12

Ranking rationale: Gotten through toughest 4A SPSL tests already, and now look like they're on path to at least a share of league title.

Up next: Idle

Last result: 21-20 win over Southridge (3A)

Last ranking: No. 14

Ranking rationale: Locked down MCC title with come-from-behind win. Now get a week off because of Mount Si cancellation.

Up next: Friday at Snohomish (3A)

Last result: 28-14 win over Edmonds-Woodway (3A)

Last ranking: No. 15

Ranking rationale: Quality test for Bearcats as they finally played in close 3A Wesco game - and showed they can win them, too.

Up next: Saturday at Bellarmine Prep (4A)

Last result: 17-6 win over Bethel (4A)

Last ranking: No. 16

Ranking rationale: Vikings finish up with back-to-back road games, and if they win those - at the least, they claim a share of 4A SPSL crown.

Up next: Friday vs. Ferndale (3A)

Last result: 40-6 win over Marysville-Getchell (3A)

Last ranking: No. 17

Ranking rationale: Spartans have all the pieces capable of beating Ferndale this week – the only team left standing in their quest for 3A Wesco North title.

Up next: Friday vs. Southridge (3A)

Last result: 13-6 win over Hanford (4A)

Last ranking: No. 19

Ranking rationale: Tough blow for Lions losing starting QB Andre Breedlove for a few weeks after the offense has struggled the past month or so.

Up next: Friday vs. Union (4A)

Last result: 36-33 win over then-No. 18 Skyview (4A)

Last ranking: No. 25

Ranking rationale: Even after three consecutive losses to start season, Camas has chance to defend 4A GSHL title after improbable comeback over Skyview.

Up next: Friday at No. 2 Eastside Catholic (3A)

Last result: 21-15 win over then-No. 20 Garfield (3A)

Last ranking: No. 21

Ranking rationale: Vikings right back in the thick of things for 3A Metro League title after pulling out a win over Garfield.

Up next: Thursday vs. Foss (2A)

Last result: 16-15 win over then-No. 13 Lakes (3A)

Last ranking: Unranked

Ranking rationale: Extra days off didn't seem to hurt Sentinels, who pulled off late heroics to upend Lakes in important 3A PCL game.

Up next: Saturday at No. 10 Lincoln of Tacoma (3A)

Last result: 16-15 loss to Spanaway Lake (3A)

Last ranking: No. 13

Ranking rationale: Lakes couldn't hang on to a late lead, but have to move on quickly with QB Gabarri Johnson and No. 10 Lincoln approaching.

Up next: Friday vs. Issaquah (4A)

Last result: Cancellation vs. Eastmont

Last ranking: No. 22

Ranking rationale: Unhealthy air quality in King County forced 4A KingCo leaders into an unplanned week off.

Up next: Saturday vs. No. 6 Emerald Ridge (4A)

Last result: 28-0 win over South Kitsap (4A)

Last ranking: No. 23

Ranking rationale: It's simple for Eagles this week - they have to knock off Jaguars to have any shot of defending 4A SPSL title. Playoff berth locked up.

Up next: Friday vs. Sequim (2A)

Last result: 31-0 win over Bremerton (3A)

Last ranking: No. 24

Ranking rationale: Looks like Vikings are on their way to showdown with Olympic next week for 2A Olympic League title.

Up next: Friday at Battle Ground (4A)

Last result: 36-33 loss to then-No. 25 Camas (4A)

Last ranking: No. 18

Ranking rationale: The game was theirs, but three Camas touchdowns with less than seven minutes left put serious dent in Storm's league title hopes.