Mayor Kenney’s Public Schedule for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

1:30PM Mayor Kenney to Unveil the Newly Named Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan International Arrivals Hall & Permanent Exhibition

The Mayor will join the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE), Leon H. Sullivan Charitable Trust and the Philadelphia International Airport to celebrate the unveiling of the newly named Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan International Arrivals Hall and the dedication of a permanent exhibit honoring the legacy of Reverend Dr. Leon H. Sullivan as part of his centennial celebration happening throughout October 2022. Details were issued in separate release.

Location: Philadelphia International Airport, Arrivals Hall, 8000 Essington Ave., Philadelphia, PA.