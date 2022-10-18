ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruthven, IA

Ruth Miller, 92, of Ruthven

Services for 92-year-old Ruth Miller of Ruthven will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Ruthven with burial at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Ruthven is in charge of the arrangements.
RUTHVEN, IA
Patty Shirk, 67, of Emmetsburg

Services for 67-year-old Patty Shirk of Emmetsburg will be Monday, October 24th, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the fuenral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
EMMETSBURG, IA
Spencer Jaycees Haunted House Returning To Clay County Fairgrounds

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A local Halloween favorite is returning to the Clay County Fairgrounds for the next two weekends to help out a local non-profit group. The Spencer Jaycees will once again have their haunted house in the Tower Gate Pavilion starting Friday night with Craig Neiderheiser saying all funds raised go to help the Tree of Joy.
SPENCER, IA
June Reiman, 99, of Milford

A Mass of Christian Burial for 99-year-old June Reiman of Milford will be Friday, October 21st at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be at the church from 9 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
MILFORD, IA
Marilyn “Sis” Hedges, 89, of Sibley

Services for 89-year-old Marilyn “Sis” Hedges of Sibley will be Saturday, October 22nd at 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church near Ocheyedan. Visitation will be at the Jurrens Funeral Home – Andringa Funeral Chapel of Ocheyedan on Friday, October 21st from 5 PM to 7 PM. Jurrens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
SIBLEY, IA
Spencer Mainstreet Hosting Statewide Fall Workshop

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Mainstreet directors from across Iowa are gathering in Spencer for a couple of days this week for the annual Fall Workshop. Carol Lilly, a Downtown Development Specialist with Mainstreet Iowa, tells KICD News workshops like the one put together at Spencer Community Theatre are a great way for a host community show off the hard work that makes a community thrive.
SPENCER, IA
IGL Sanitary Sewer Addresses Infiltration

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Planning and Zoning commission took the first step toward updating its comprehensive plan Monday by asking Iowa Great Lakes Sanitary Sewer what their capacity for growth is. Manager Steve Anderson says the system would have plenty of capacity, if water that...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
Spencer Woman Sentenced to Prison for Buying Firearms for Felons

Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer woman has been sentenced in Federal Court for purchasing guns for felons. 25-year-old Marissa Anderson pled guilty to False Statement During Purchase of a Firearm in March of this year. Evidence against her showed she had supplied 12 guns to five different people who were legally not allowed to own them. Anderson had also given a semiautomatic weapon to a felon then drove him around Spencer as he threatened another person with it.
SPENCER, IA
Storm Lake Brew Employee Arrested for Felony Theft

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — At 11 a.m. Monday morning Storm Lake Police were called to Brew located at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive on the report of theft by an employee. The caller told responding officers that 39 year old Amphone Keopaseuth of Storm Lake had allegedly taken around $2,000 in store deposits for himself. Keopaseuth was arrested soon after and charged with Class D Felony 2nd Degree Theft. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
STORM LAKE, IA
Cherokee Approves Certain Staff Members to Carry Weapons

Cherokee, IA (KICD) — The KICD Broadcast area now has two school districts that believe arming staff members is the way to handle or prevent school shootings. The Spirit Lake school board was the first in the state to approve the policy, and last night Cherokee unanimously adopted a similar plan.
CHEROKEE, IA
Sac City Woman Charged With Allegedly Passing Counterfeit Money

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Sac City woman has been charged with allegedly passing counterfeit money at a Storm Lake business. Police were called to the Goodwill store on West Milwaukee Avenue last Tuesday for an after the fact report of a fake one hundred dollar bill being passed several days earlier.
SAC CITY, IA
Spencer Cross Country State Qualifying Meet Preview

Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Cross Country team goes to Humboldt Wednesday afternoon for the Boys and Girls Class 3A State Qualifying Meet. In order to Qualify for the State Meet, an individual runner must place in the top 15 of their State Qualifying Race or be a part of a team between 5 and 7 runners that placed in the top 3 of the Team standings.
SPENCER, IA
Four Injured in Crash Involving School Bus and Semi Near Marcus

Marcus, IA (KICD) — Four individuals were injured following a crash East of Marcus just after 7:30 this morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, a semi driven by 61-year-old James Nieuwenhuis of Hospers failed to stop at a stop sign along F Avenue and entered the intersection. A Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school bus travelling on 470th Street then collided with the semi, sending both vehicles into the ditch.
MARCUS, IA
Regional Volleyball Scores: 10/18/22

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Regional Volleyball started action last night for 1A, 2A, and 3A. In Class 1A Region 3, Bishop Garrigan beat Harris-Lake Park 3 sets to 0. The Golden Bears will host George-Little Rock in the Regional Quarter Finals. North Iowa topped GTRA 3 sets to nothing and will advance to play AGWSR in Ackley for the Regional Quarter Finals. West Bend-Mallard defeated South O’Brien 3-0 and will play at Glidden-Ralston for the Regional Quarter Finals.
SPENCER, IA
Wildcats beat Spencer, Advance to Semi-Finals

Humboldt, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers Volleyball Team would travel to Humboldt on Tuesday night for the Class 3A Regional Quarter Finals. In set 1, Spencer hung tight, but Humboldt was able to come away with aa 25-22 victory to take a 1 set to nothing lead. Humboldt...
SPENCER, IA

