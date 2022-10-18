Packers' Jaire Alexander pledges up to $20,000 to support Toys for Tots campaign

GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander does more than cover the opposing team's best receivers. This year he's covering kids at Christmas.

Alexander on Tuesday pledged to donate $23 for every toy donated to the local Toys for Tots campaign, up to $20,000. It's Alexander's first year with Toys for Tots, but he's been involved in other community programs since joining the Packers five years ago.

The Packers also pledged $20,000 to Toys for Tots, which is in its 75th year.

Alexander hopes the program can distribute more than the 44,000 toys given out last year.

"I think this is the time where kids should be joyful. If that comes in the form of a toy, then that's all that matters to me," Alexander said during a ceremony Tuesday at Lambeau Field. "Growing up, I didn't have much either. Organizations like this would have sparked a bit of joy in my life. It's just about spreading the joy."

The U.S. Marine Corps will provide its traditional support for the campaign. Local campaign coordinator Staff Sgt. Cody Rehders said Fleet Farm and Menards stores in the Green Bay metro area will accept toy donations. The Packers will accept donations during the Festival of Lights event on Dec. 3 at Lambeau Field.

Information on donating toys or receiving toys is available at Green-bay-wi.toysfortots.org. The website also includes donation locations for Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Oconto counties.

Rehders said donated money buys toys to close the gap between toy donations and requests for toys.

The Marines work with the Salvation Army, which gets toys from collection sites and processes them for distribution. The area's Marines then help distribute toys before Christmas.

