Sun Prairie, WI

Web Only: Police accept $2,500 donation from Keller for Police Dedication Event

Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

The Sun Prairie Police Department accepted a $2,500 donation from Keller Inc. as part of its 8th annual Police Dedication Event.

Keller, Inc. on Oct. 7 celebrated what it means to be part of an employee-owned company. The company took the time to talk about its culture, people, and loyal customers.

The company’s annual ESOP celebration included the 8th Annual Police Dedication event. The hour-long event included bag pipes, the national anthem sung by the incredible children from Shifting Gears Social Club, a teamwork message from the Director of Corporate Communications at Kwik Trip, John McHugh, and the ability to recognize and honor the commitment and integrity of police departments throughout Wisconsin.

Cory VandeWettering, President/CEO of Keller, Inc. explained the reason behind the Police Dedication Event.

“Keller started the Police Dedication Event eight years ago after witnessing the lack of support, appreciation, and funding,” VandeWettering said. “The donations we continue to make each year have helped departments purchase items such as AED machines, equipment, mental-wellness training for their employees, and K-9 programs. We want to thank all officers for their commitment to our communities each and every day. They will always have supporters at Keller, Inc.”

In addition to Sun Prairie, other police departments in attendance included Appleton, Brillion, Brown County, Calumet County, Door County, Fox Crossing, Fox Valley Metro, Germantown, Green Bay, Kaukauna, Luxemburg, Menasha, New London, Outagamie and Plover.

On Oct. 14, Keller Inc. co-owner Doug Sutter visited the Sun Prairie Police Department’s east precinct inside the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. to present a $2,500 check which will be used in the SPPD’s Community Engagement Fund. Officers on hand to accept the check included Mackenzie Miller, Ben Pluim, Chris Pederson, Jeremy Rademacher and Dan Enger.

“On behalf of the entire department,” the department’s Facebook page reads, “we extend our profound gratitude for this incredible gift.”

Marshall man jailed after fight

Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man wanted in connection with a fight that took place at the Sun Prairie Nitty Gritty, 315 E. Linnerud Drive, on Oct. 16.

Sgt. Jason Lefeber said a manager who intervened in a dispute between two male patrons was punched by one of the males. The suspect left the establishment before officers arrived at 12:04 a.m., but Lefeber said Dane County deputies subsequently located the man and took him into custody.

Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Kyle Parnell, 37, of Marshall for battery and disorderly conduct, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.

Madison woman jailed for possession of methamphetamine

Police arrested a 31-year-old Madison woman for possession of methamphetamine after police responded to investigate her in connection with a retail theft at Dollar General, 924 Windsor St.

Lefeber said the investigating officer saw the items concealed in her purse. When police tried to question the female suspect, she gave the officer a false name.

Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Samantha Prtizkow, 31, of Madison for resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegally obtaining a prescription as well as retail theft and a warrant, then transported her to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.

Drug Take Back Day set for October 29

The City of Sun Prairie, in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 300 E. Main St. in the City of Sun Prairie from 9 a.m. -1 p.m.

Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Find your nearest drug disposal location: www.doseofrealitywi.gov

Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals and trace amounts are showing up in rivers and lakes.

Guidelines: All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed).

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Community members are also reminded that many drug disposal boxes are open year-round.

—Compiled by Chris Mertes

Sun Prairie, WI
