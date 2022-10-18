Ohio State football's Ryan Day mum on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status for game against Iowa

An idle week afforded additional rest for Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but coach Ryan Day was mum Tuesday on whether it was enough for him to make a return for the upcoming game against Iowa.

When asked about the health of Smith-Njigba, as well as other banged-up players, he held off on addressing his status.

“By the end of the week,” Day said, “we’ll have a better idea.”

Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes’ record-setting receiver last fall, missed most of the first half of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury sustained in the opener against Notre Dame.

After making a limited return for the final non-conference game against Toledo on Sept. 17, he was out for the first three Big Ten games.

If Smith-Njigba is able to make a return for Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes or the following weeks, Day said he will be back in the starting lineup.

His presence would ease the workload that has been placed on Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr., who have all been starting over the last month.

Most of them had little starting experience before this season. Fleming had the most, having started three games over his first two years with the program.

“They’ve done well and benefited from that,” Day said, “but getting him back would take some stress off them and then we would be at full strength.”

Egbuka has also been returning punts in place of Smith-Njigba.

“If you said seven weeks ago, here’s what’s going to happen, you would have realized that’s a pretty heavy burden for those guys,” Day said. “Special teams and a lot of reps at their position.”

Ryan Day being careful with Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury

Day said they will be mindful about reincorporating Smith-Njigba into their offensive game plan.

Part of that is an avoidance of force-feeding Smith-Njigba.

“If you start worrying about that, you put yourself at risk for getting beat, and we can’t do that,” Day said. “It’ll happen naturally. We just have to go play, and we can’t focus on the number of touches and runs and throws and catches. Those things, we have to take what the defense is giving us.”

Day added, “If one guy’s getting double-teamed, he’s getting double-teamed, and the ball’s got to go somewhere else. We’ve seen that before. That’s one thing we have to make sure we guard from.”

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said the Buckeyes have also missed Smith-Njigba’s enthusiasm.

“He’s a great player, a great kid, but he just loves to play ball,” Wilson said. “I miss him out there because he has a natural energy to him. He’s a tremendous player. Very, very competitive.’

That was a staple for their practices as much as games.

“If we can get him back, get him consistent,” Wilson said, “we’ll be better not just because he’s going to make plays, but because of the energy he brings as a practice player.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts