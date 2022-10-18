ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football's Ryan Day mum on Jaxon Smith-Njigba's status for game against Iowa

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSV1y_0ie115ZR00

An idle week afforded additional rest for Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but coach Ryan Day was mum Tuesday on whether it was enough for him to make a return for the upcoming game against Iowa.

When asked about the health of Smith-Njigba, as well as other banged-up players, he held off on addressing his status.

“By the end of the week,” Day said, “we’ll have a better idea.”

Smith-Njigba, the Buckeyes’ record-setting receiver last fall, missed most of the first half of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury sustained in the opener against Notre Dame.

After making a limited return for the final non-conference game against Toledo on Sept. 17, he was out for the first three Big Ten games.

If Smith-Njigba is able to make a return for Saturday’s game against the Hawkeyes or the following weeks, Day said he will be back in the starting lineup.

His presence would ease the workload that has been placed on Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and Marvin Harrison Jr., who have all been starting over the last month.

Most of them had little starting experience before this season. Fleming had the most, having started three games over his first two years with the program.

“They’ve done well and benefited from that,” Day said, “but getting him back would take some stress off them and then we would be at full strength.”

Egbuka has also been returning punts in place of Smith-Njigba.

“If you said seven weeks ago, here’s what’s going to happen, you would have realized that’s a pretty heavy burden for those guys,” Day said. “Special teams and a lot of reps at their position.”

Ryan Day being careful with Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury

Day said they will be mindful about reincorporating Smith-Njigba into their offensive game plan.

Part of that is an avoidance of force-feeding Smith-Njigba.

“If you start worrying about that, you put yourself at risk for getting beat, and we can’t do that,” Day said. “It’ll happen naturally. We just have to go play, and we can’t focus on the number of touches and runs and throws and catches. Those things, we have to take what the defense is giving us.”

Day added, “If one guy’s getting double-teamed, he’s getting double-teamed, and the ball’s got to go somewhere else. We’ve seen that before. That’s one thing we have to make sure we guard from.”

Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson said the Buckeyes have also missed Smith-Njigba’s enthusiasm.

“He’s a great player, a great kid, but he just loves to play ball,” Wilson said. “I miss him out there because he has a natural energy to him. He’s a tremendous player. Very, very competitive.’

That was a staple for their practices as much as games.

“If we can get him back, get him consistent,” Wilson said, “we’ll be better not just because he’s going to make plays, but because of the energy he brings as a practice player.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State QB CJ Stroud tops his Heisman rankings list

Joel Klatt knows talent when it comes to quarterbacks. No surprise, he’s all-in on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud entering the 2nd half of the season. Klatt listed Stroud as his front-runner to win the Heisman in 2022 after a fast start with the Buckeyes. Currently, Stroud leads all FBS passers in passing touchdowns (24) passer rating (207.6) and yards per pass attempt (10.9).
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH

Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio priests ask Bishops to reconsider Diocese of Steubenville merger with Columbus

OHIO (WTRF) — Some priests have asked Ohio bishops to reconsider their support for a proposal that would merge the Diocese of Steubenville with the Diocese of Columbus.  Bishop Monforton reacts to Dioceses merger between Steubenville and Columbus Last week, Bishop Jeffrey Montforton of the Diocese of Steubenville informed parish priests, deacons and staff of a proposed merger […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy