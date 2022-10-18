Editorial – You don’t need to think too hard to wonder how the Red Bulls season ended this time around. For the fourth consecutive year, the club was ousted in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs, this time at home. The 2-1 defeat to debutants FC Cincinnati gave everyone a sobering reality. Teams around them, who finished lower than New York in the table, are still dangerous no matter the circumstances. It’s why Pat Noonan’s men were favored going into the matchup, boasting the likes of Brenner, Vasquez, and Acosta. Two of the three scored and are moving on, while the Red Bulls ponder during the offseason.

2 DAYS AGO