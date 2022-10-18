Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Escaped Gilchrist County inmate recaptured after escaping over fence
Update: At about 1:20 PM, the Gilcrhist County Sheriff's Office said an escaped inmate had been recaptured. The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office says Desalvo escaped from the county jail around 11 AM. They say he was in a temporary recreation yard, threw clothes over razor wire, and climbed over the fence.
alachuachronicle.com
Career criminal sentenced to life in prison for violent home invasion robbery in Newberry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Following a trial, Frederick Leonard Shaw, 54, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday on charges resulting from a violent home invasion robbery in Newberry in January of 2021. The victim, a man in his nineties, told Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies that a man came onto...
Inverness Man Arrested For Killing An Inmate In Jail
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, 33-year-old Brodrick Larnell Houston of Inverness, Florida, was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on murder charges. This arrest stems from an altercation that occurred in September between inmates at the Citrus County Detention Facility, where Houston
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
mycbs4.com
Murder suspect found hiding out in Putnam County
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Reynol Gonzalez, 25, was wanted for murder in Hernando County and was arrested by deputies yesterday. PCSO says they received information from Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) that Gonzalez was possibly hiding in Putnam County. After determining the location of where Gonzalez...
Man killed, woman injured in Ocala shooting, suspect at large
OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured after being shot in Ocala Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Just before 5:20 p.m., police received a call about two victims, identified only as a Black man and a Hispanic woman, who entered a hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound to her hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
mycbs4.com
Former detention officer arrested for introducing contraband in Columbia County facility
According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Clayton Pyle, 37, who is a former employee of the CCSO was arrested in Illinois on a warrant after an investigation done by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Pyle was fired as a detention officer for CCSO after he left...
Haleigh Cummings’ father to be released from prison after serving 12 years on drug charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who disappeared in 2009 will be released from prison Wednesday after serving a 12-year sentence on drug charges. Ronald Cummings, the father of Haleigh Cummings, is set to be released from Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, according...
WCJB
Suspected gunman arrested for attempted murder in Lawtey gas station shooting
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man suspected of shooting another man at a gas station in Lawtey on Saturday. According to the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, Blake Wyckoff, 19, was arrested at a motel in Marion County on charges of attempted homicide on Sunday.
Orange Park man arrested on two counts of battery, false imprisonment
An Orange Park man faces charges of burglary, false imprisonment and two charges of battery.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested Saturday on charges of assault during a burglary, simple domestic battery and false imprisonment of an adult, deputies said.
mycbs4.com
One dead, another injured after motel shooting
According to Ocala Police Department (OPD), around 5:18pm yesterday they received a call that a Black male and Hispanic female arrived at a hospital both suffering gunshots. OPD says that the shooting occurred inside a car at a Super 8 motel parking lot which had four people inside. OPD says that an altercation took place and the Black male who was in the passenger seat was shot multiple times. The Hispanic female who was the driver of the vehicle was also shot one time in the hand.
alachuachronicle.com
Starke man arrested for spitting on store clerk after trying to use counterfeit bill
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Javaris Eugene Kates, 32, of Starke, was arrested yesterday afternoon for battery on a person over 65 after allegedly spitting on a store clerk who questioned the $10 bill he gave her. At about 3:20 yesterday afternoon, Kates allegedly entered the store (location undisclosed) and tried...
mycbs4.com
41-year-old Ocala man dies in single car crash in Marion County
Marion County — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 41-year-old Ocala man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning. FHP says the crash happened around 9:30 AM at NE 134th place in Marion County, when the driver veered off the road, hit a wooden fence, kept going, and then hit a tree.
mycbs4.com
Levy County Sheriff's Office warns of increasing violence in East Williston
Levy County — While investigating two shootings in East Williston, the Levy County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered more than 70 shell casings. They say the first shooting took place in late September, near County Road 318. LCSO says witness did not cooperate in identifying everyone involved, but the investigation remains open. The Sheriff's Office says an argument between two groups resulted in the gun shots.
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors react after knife-wielding man having mental episode shot
Gainesville police said a neighbor shot a man wielding a knife who was experiencing a schizophrenic episode. Both the man and person he was attacking are recovering. Multiple residents of the neighborhood said they are scared.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Oct. 14 to 16
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 14. Johnnie Russell Arnett, 39, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 14 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
alachuachronicle.com
Woman arrested for battery on an officer following bar fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ayranique Tainesha Thomas, 25, was arrested last night and charged with battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and disorderly intoxication following a fight at a bar on her birthday. A Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officer responded to a midtown bar just after midnight last night...
WCJB
Burned car found with human remains in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for information after a burned car was found with human remains in it on Oct. 12. The car was located on the 2000 block of 231st Street in Ocala National Forest near Silver Springs. The exact location of the car was unspecified. It was approximately 4.5 miles north of State Road 40.
alachuachronicle.com
One suspect arrested in connection with September 1 murder at Gardenia Gardens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested late last night in connection with a murder at Gardenia Gardens Apartments on September 1. Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to Gardenia Gardens, 1731 NE 8th Avenue, at about 10:40 p.m. on September 1, in response to a report that a person had been shot. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a white Volkswagen Jetta; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun in MLK Center gym
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Eric Jermaine Turner, Jr., 27, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit after allegedly brandishing a gun inside the gym at the MLK Center in June. On June 6, 2022, at about 2:20 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to...
